ID's 2021 M&A Recap: Breakneck December Closes Major Rebound Year

See the eye-popping numbers from a record-setting December, as well as the total number of deals announced compared to 2020.

Jan 4th, 2022
Mike Hockett
Asfdasdf

"As for December, the holidays naturally make it one of the slowest M&A months of the year, so I'm expecting this month's deals count to be considerably lower than November's, but the first half of the month figures to still be pretty active."

I wrote those words in the introduction to ID's November M&A recap, as I legitimately thought deal activity in this market would slow down throughout the second half of December as the holidays took over, many executives would be out of office between Christmas and New Year's; and the general business practice of not releasing much major company news during the final week of the year.

Man, that turned out to be an all-time bad take.

What happened in December was the exact opposite, with an incredible surge of deals announced throughout the month, including many in its final 11 days.

Almost astonishingly, we tracked and posted 37 M&A deals announced in December — which, as far as I know — is the most I've ever seen during my 6+ years with Industrial Distribution. The new record bested the mark of 33 set just three months earlier in September.

There's likely a combination of reasons for the unprecedented surge in bolt-ons announced last month. Primarily, I chalk it up to these firms wanting to have these deals completed during their fiscal 2021 rather than carry over into a new year. The industrial economy — significantly rebounded from a forgetful 2020 — is churning along with strong growth. Perhaps as well, growth-hungry industrial distributors and suppliers are looking to gain as much market share they can ahead of funds rolling out from the Biden administration's $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal that was signed into law on Nov. 15.

RELATED: Why Industrial Manufacturing M&A Volume Will Continue to Rise in 2022 (published Dec. 23, 2021)

December culminated a mighty fourth quarter in M&A activity for this market, and a 2021 that was a remarkable rebound from a 2020 that was hamstrung by factory and business closures nationwide. The turnaround came despite an ongoing severe labor crisis, a still-improving global semiconductor shortage and other material shortages causing historically high prices in many markets. Even with those factors, industrial distributors and manufacturers appear to still be highly proactive in spending capital to grow via acquisitions.

All-in-all, we covered news of 233 M&A deals during 2021. That's a GIANT leap from the 139 we tracked in 2020. Nearly half of 2021's — 48.7% — were announced during the last four months of the year. These news items include announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relevant to the industrial products space in North America.

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always relevant deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public — especially amid small, independent distributors and manufacturers. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

Starting with December and working backwards, here's all the deals we covered each month throughout 2021 in reverse chronological order, listed by their announcement date rather than the date they were posted on ID:

DECEMBER - 37

NOVEMBER - 28

OCTOBER - 16

SEPTEMBER - 33

AUGUST - 18

JULY - 20

JUNE - 20

MAY - 11

APRIL - 8

MARCH - 12

FEBRUARY - 16

JANUARY - 14

If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.

Related
White Cap Asdfa
White Cap Acquires Diamond Tool, Names New CFO
Jan 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1267967888 (1)
Lawson Products to Merge with TestEquity, Gexpro Services
Jan 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1315600064 (1)
Why Industrial Manufacturing M&A Volume Will Continue to Rise in 2022
Dec 23rd, 2021
Motion & Kaman
Big 50 Shakeup: Motion Industries to Acquire Kaman Distribution Group for $1.3B
Dec 16th, 2021
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Nov 16th, 2021
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Acquires Garrett Paper in St. Louis
The foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor made 13 acquisitions during 2021.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Business Logosdfg
Precision Components Maker MW Industries Acquires Ideal Fasteners
It expands Charlotte, NC-based MW Industries' selection of stock, standard and custom socket caps, button sockets, flat socket caps and other threaded fasteners.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Allied Motion Sdfaasf jpg
Allied Motion Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M
Bellevue, WA-based Spectrum makes a wide range of sophisticated I/O modules, marquee displays and industrial gateways for broad industrial controls applications.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Simpson Manufacturing Logoasfd jpg
Simpson Manufacturing Offers to Buy Europe's Etanco Group for $818M
Entaco is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Asfasdf
Midwest Products & Engineering Acquires Racine Metal Fab
RMF is a leader in the fabrication of highly aesthetic and complex precision sheet metal components and sub-assemblies.
Jan 3rd, 2022
1500x500
SupplyOne Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Romanow Container
It's SupplyOne's fourth acquisition since August 2021.
Jan 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1267967888 (1)
Lawson Products to Merge with TestEquity, Gexpro Services
The MRO products distributor, electronic testing and supply chain solutions providers will form a combined holding company, but operate independently.
Jan 3rd, 2022
1500x500
HGR Industrial Surplus Acquires CNC Marketplace Tramar Industries
It will merge HGR and Tramar's marketplaces and add warehouse locations to buy and sell consign industrial equipment from customers.
Dec 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1315600064 (1)
Why Industrial Manufacturing M&A Volume Will Continue to Rise in 2022
A recent PwC report found 2021 deal value jumped by 50% over 2020, accelerating in the second half. Here's why that won't slow down entering 2022.
Dec 23rd, 2021
Gwst 4 19 2018asdf
Now Part of Walter, GWS Tool Group Acquires Carbide Tools Mfg. Inc.
Menomonee Falls, WI-based CTM adds capability and capacity in custom round tools for GWS and expands its footprint in the upper Midwest.
Dec 21st, 2021
Asdfas jpg
Griffon Corp.'s Ames Subsidiary Buying Hunter Fan Company for $845M
The residential, commercial and industrial fans maker will join the landscaping hand tools brand.
Dec 21st, 2021