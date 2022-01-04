ID's 2021 M&A Recap: Breakneck December Closes Major Rebound Year

"As for December, the holidays naturally make it one of the slowest M&A months of the year, so I'm expecting this month's deals count to be considerably lower than November's, but the first half of the month figures to still be pretty active."
I wrote those words in the introduction to ID's November M&A recap, as I legitimately thought deal activity in this market would slow down throughout the second half of December as the holidays took over, many executives would be out of office between Christmas and New Year's; and the general business practice of not releasing much major company news during the final week of the year.
Man, that turned out to be an all-time bad take.
What happened in December was the exact opposite, with an incredible surge of deals announced throughout the month, including many in its final 11 days.
Almost astonishingly, we tracked and posted 37 M&A deals announced in December — which, as far as I know — is the most I've ever seen during my 6+ years with Industrial Distribution. The new record bested the mark of 33 set just three months earlier in September.
There's likely a combination of reasons for the unprecedented surge in bolt-ons announced last month. Primarily, I chalk it up to these firms wanting to have these deals completed during their fiscal 2021 rather than carry over into a new year. The industrial economy — significantly rebounded from a forgetful 2020 — is churning along with strong growth. Perhaps as well, growth-hungry industrial distributors and suppliers are looking to gain as much market share they can ahead of funds rolling out from the Biden administration's $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal that was signed into law on Nov. 15.
RELATED: Why Industrial Manufacturing M&A Volume Will Continue to Rise in 2022 (published Dec. 23, 2021)
December culminated a mighty fourth quarter in M&A activity for this market, and a 2021 that was a remarkable rebound from a 2020 that was hamstrung by factory and business closures nationwide. The turnaround came despite an ongoing severe labor crisis, a still-improving global semiconductor shortage and other material shortages causing historically high prices in many markets. Even with those factors, industrial distributors and manufacturers appear to still be highly proactive in spending capital to grow via acquisitions.
All-in-all, we covered news of 233 M&A deals during 2021. That's a GIANT leap from the 139 we tracked in 2020. Nearly half of 2021's — 48.7% — were announced during the last four months of the year. These news items include announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relevant to the industrial products space in North America.
Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always relevant deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public — especially amid small, independent distributors and manufacturers. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.
Starting with December and working backwards, here's all the deals we covered each month throughout 2021 in reverse chronological order, listed by their announcement date rather than the date they were posted on ID:
DECEMBER - 37
- Allied Motion Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M - announced Dec. 31
- Midwest Products & Engineering Acquires Racine Metal Fab - Dec. 30
- Lawson Products to Merge with TestEquity, Gexpro Services - Dec. 29
- Simpson Manufacturing Offers to Buy Europe's Etanco Group for $818M - Dec. 29
- RelaDyne Sold to Different PE Firm - Dec. 23
- HGR Industrial Surplus Acquires CNC Marketplace Tramar Industries - Dec. 22
- Now Part of Walter, GWS Tool Group Acquires Carbide Tools Mfg. Inc. - Dec. 21
- AFC Industries Acquires AALL American Fasteners - Dec. 21
- Griffon Corp.'s Ames Subsidiary Buying Hunter Fan Company for $845M - Dec. 20
- Envoy Solutions Acquires Fellow Sanitary Products Distributor Valley Janitor Supply - Dec. 20
- Pipeline Packaging Acquires MidStates Container Company - Dec. 20
- TriMas Acquires Components Supplier Omega Plastics - Dec. 20
- Imperial Dade Acquires Garrett Paper in St. Louis - Dec. 20
- Sonoco to Buy Ball Metalpack for $1.35B - Dec. 20
- Ohio Transmission Co. Completes Year-End Deal Flurry by Acquiring Diversified Pump - Dec. 17
- Ohio Transmission Co. Adds AAP Automation as Acquisition Train Continues - Dec. 16
- Big 50 Shakeup: Motion Industries to Acquire Kaman Distribution Group for $1.3B - Dec. 16
- Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires Bearings Limited, Tritan Brand - Dec. 16
- Emerson Acquires Danish Automation Supplier to Wind Energy Market - Dec. 16
- White Cap Acquires Diamond Tool, Names New CFO - Dec. 16
- Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires TP Pump; 2nd Deal Announced in 2 Days - Dec. 15
- Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Critical Rental Solutions; 4th Addition in 2 Years - Dec. 14
- Argon Medical Devices Acquires Matrex Mold and Tool - Dec. 14
- Precision Components Maker MW Industries Acquires Ideal Fasteners - Dec. 13
- Sullair Acquires Compressors Distributor in Salt Lake City - Dec. 13
- Greenheck Acquires Fellow Air Movement Supplier Metal Industries - Dec. 13
- SPX Flow Going Private in $3.8B Deal - Dec. 13
- Winsupply Acquires H2O Supply in Texas - Dec. 10
- Sonepar to Acquire Richards Electric Supply - Dec. 8
- BradyIFS Expands in Texas, Acquires Janitor's Warehouse - Dec. 6
- Zilliant to be Privately-Acquired - Dec. 6
- PIP Makes Another PPE Acquisition in Australia - Dec. 3
- Imperial Dade Acquires American Paper & Twine Company - Dec. 2
- SBP Holdings Acquires Watts Steam Store - Dec. 1
- White Cap Acquires Construction Supplies Distributor Ram Tool - Dec. 1
- Columbus McKinnon Acquires Garvey Corp., Further Expanding Conveyors Offering - Dec. 1
- Safety Signs, Pipe Markers Supplier Brimar Industries Privately Acquired - Dec. 1
NOVEMBER - 28
- Global Precision Products Acquires Fellow Aerospace/Defense Machining Supplier - announced Nov. 30
- Pumps Distributor West View Cunningham Acquires G&W Industrial Sales - Nov. 30
- Regal Rexnord Acquires Arrowhead Systems, Expanding Conveyor Offering - Nov. 23
- Walter to Buy Fellow Machining Supplier GWS Tool - Nov. 22
- BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributor Tools for Industry in Ohio - Nov. 22
- Air Hydro Power Acquires Fellow Louisville Distributor - Nov. 19
- Aftermarket Collision Parts Distributor Empire Auto Privately Acquired - Nov. 18
- Alco Manufacturing Corp. Acquires Fellow Machine Parts Supplier Kaddis Manufacturing - Nov. 18
- SAS Industries Acquires Specialty Rubber Corporation - Nov. 16
- FleetPride Acquires Jim’s Truck & Trailer Equipment - Nov. 16
- Banner Industries Acquires National Kwikmetal Services - Nov. 15
- B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Oregon - Nov. 15
- BradyIFS Acquires Seaway Supply Company in Illinois - Nov. 12
- Wolter Acquires Fellow Material Handling in Indiana - Nov. 11
- Master Distributor Midland Industries Acquires Century Brass - Nov. 11
- Alaska Rubber Group Makes Acquisition in Portland, OR - Nov. 11
- City Electric Supply to Acquire Solar Equipment Distributor Soligent - Nov. 11
- FleetPride Acquires Garden Spot Frame & Alignment, Gaining 4 More Locations - Nov. 3
- Graybar Makes St. Louis Acquisition; 2nd Deal Announced in 3 Days - Nov. 3
- Allied Motion Acquires Fellow NY Supplier ORMEC Systems Corp. - Nov. 2
- Safety Products Holdings Acquires Cutting Tool Supplier Slice Inc. - Nov. 2
- DuPont to Buy Rogers Corp. for $5.2B, Sell Most of Mobility & Materials Unit - Nov. 2
- Staying Busy, Ingersoll Rand Will Acquire Tuthill Pump Group in $85M Deal - Nov. 2
- BradyIFS Acquires Millennium Packaging in San Antonio - Nov. 1
- Imperial Dade Acquires Nichols Paper & Supply - Nov. 1
- RBC Bearings Completes $2.9B Acquisition of ABB’s DODGE Mechanical PT Unit - Nov. 1
- Graybar Acquires Automation Distributor Steven Engineering, Reports Record Q3 Sales - Nov. 1
- Distributor Techniweld USA Acquires Southern Glove - Nov. 1
OCTOBER - 16
- Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc. - announced Oct. 28
- Infor Acquires Lighthouse Systems - Oct. 27
- B&F Fastener Supply Grows Further, Acquires Mid States Specialty in Illinois - Oct. 26
- Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Acquires Rolston Hogstrom - Oct. 22
- Pelican Products to be Sold to Different PE Firm - Oct. 19
- Core & Main to Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply, Marking 5th Deal of 2021 - Oct. 19
- Bolted-On: Brighton-Best Acquires Vertex Distribution from HWC - Oct. 18
- FDH Aero Acquires Stealth Aerospace; 7th Bolt-On Since 2017 - Oct. 18
- Formerly Known as Blount, Oregon Tool Privately Acquired - Oct. 18
- Methods Machine Tools to Acquire Koch Machine Tool in Texas - Oct. 18
- Kaman Distribution Group Acquires Machine Vision Provider Integro Technologies - Oct. 14
- Nucor Fastener to Expand - Oct. 6
- Regal Completes Merger With Rexnord PMC - Oct. 5
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Completes Acquisition of Merfish United - Oct. 4
- JPW Acquires Axiom Tool Group - Oct. 4
- Winsupply Acquires HESCO Supply - Oct. 1
SEPTEMBER - 33
- Machining and Fabrication Supplier US Machine & Tool Privately Acquired - announced Sept. 30
- PE Firm Invests in Distributor Summit Hydraulics - Sept. 29
- MRO Distributor Pearlman Group Acquires Excel Cleaning and Restoration Supplies - Sept. 28
- FleetPride Acquires Missouri's Bolin Auto & Truck Parts Company - Sept. 28
- Atlas Copco Acquires French Compressors Distributor - Sept. 28
- Machine Component Supplier Kemco Acquired by Crestview Aerospace - Sept. 28
- Pilot Freight Services Acquires Locations in US Northwest, Oklahoma - Sept. 27
- RelaDyne Acquires Lubricants Lubricants Distributor in Pennsylvania - Sept. 23
- PE Firm GenNx360 Partners With Flow Control Distribution Exec to Form New Company - Sept. 23
- Dynabrade Acquires Machined Components Supplier Manth Mfg. - Sept. 21
- Locus Robotics Acquires Fellow Warehouse Automation Company Waypoint Robotics - Sept. 21
- Thermal, Fluid Management Supplier Spectra Premium Industries to be Privately Acquired - Sept. 21
- Garage Door Components Supplier Arrow Tru-Line Privately Acquired - Sept. 21
- LINC Systems Stays Busy, Acquires Air-O Fasteners - Sept. 21
- Generac Acquires Tank Monitoring Service Provider - Sept. 20
- Core & Main to Acquire Kansas City's CES Industrial Piping Supply - Sept. 15
- JIS Acquires Fellow Ohio Distributor Erie Tool & Supply Co. - Sept. 15
- Bunzl Acquires Safety Distributor in Boston, Healthcare Distributor in Australia - Sept. 14
- Air Hydro Power Acquires Assets of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics - Sept. 14
- Wire & Cable Supplier GCG Acquires ACD Advanced Controls and Distribution - Sept. 13
- FloWorks Acquires Valve Solutions Distributor Genesis Systems - Sept. 13
- Hunt Valve Sold to Different Private Equity Firm - Sept. 13
- Private Equity Firm Invests in Seattle-Based Distributor PumpTech - Sept. 13
- ARCH Cutting Tools Acquires CONTOUR360 in Maine - Sept. 13
- Georgia's Unibloc Pump Acquires U.K.-Based Pumps Supplier - Sept. 8
- Distribution International to be Sold to Fellow Building Insulation Distributor TopBuild for $1B - Sept. 8
- Martin Inc. Acquires Fastener Distributor in Mississippi - Sept. 7
- Superior Solutions Acquires Fellow Jansan Distributor Fuller Industries - Sept. 7
- FDH Aero Acquires Fellow Hardware Distributor Madison Aerospace - Sept. 3
- Winsupply Acquires HVAC Distributor in Iowa - Sept. 2
- SKF Acquires Lubrication Filtration Supplier - Sept. 1
- MCE Makes 3rd Acquisition of 2021 - Sept. 1
- Dakota Supply Group Acquires Montana Waterworks & Irrigation - Sept. 1
AUGUST - 18
- B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Illinois - announced Aug. 31
- Hardinge Boosts Machine Tool, Workholding Portfolio With Ohio Acquisition - announced Aug. 31
- SKF Acquires Analytics Provider in Sweden - Aug. 31
- Specialty Contractor Distributor Jon-Don Acquires Dynamic Diamond Tooling - Aug. 27
- Ritz Safety Acquires ABCO Safety - Aug. 23
- Timken Acquires Robotics Supplier Intelligent Machine Solutions - Aug. 23
- Applied Industrial Technologies Makes 4th Automation Acquisition in 2 Years - Aug. 19
- Valin Corporation Grows Southwest Presence, Acquires Sun Automation Inc. - Aug. 19
- Stanley B&D to Buy Remaining 80% of Outdoor Power Equipment Maker MTD for $1.5B - Aug. 17
- FleetPride Acquires National Truck Repair in Texas - Aug. 17
- Coastal Construction Products Acquires Fellow Sealant Distributor in Illinois - Aug. 16
- Parker Appoints New Execs, Reports Major Sales Growth, Confirms Meggitt Acquisition - announced Aug. 2, confirmed Aug. 13
- Airline Hydraulics Corp. Acquires Hy-Performance Hydraulics - Aug. 10
- McNaughton-McKay to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor Caniff Electric Supply - Aug. 10
- Shorehill Capital Invests in Packaging Supplies Distributor Flexpak - Aug. 6
- Atlas Copco Acquires Centrifugal Pump Supplier in Canada - Aug. 5
- Beltservice Corp. Acquires Distributor Universal Belting Resource - Aug. 2
- Myers Industries Acquires Rotational Molding Supplier Trilogy Plastics - Aug. 2
- HVACR Distributor Wittichen Supply Privately Acquired - Aug. 2
JULY - 20
- Pumps Distributor Fischer Process Industries Acquires HE Danby in Indiana - announced July 28
- RBC Bearings to Buy ABB’s DODGE Mechanical PT Unit for $2.9B - July 26
- Entegra Attachments Acquires Hercules Machinery and Tital Metal Worx - July 25
- BlackHawk Industrial Expands in Fasteners, Acquires Florida Distributor - July 21
- JGB Enterprises Acquires HosePower Canada - July 21
- Sonepar USA Boosts Midwest Footprint, Acquires Springfield Electric Supply - July 21
- RelaDyne to Acquire Fellow Lubricants & Fuels Supplier in Southern California - July 20
- Nucor to Acquire Steel Racking Maker Hannibal Industries for $370M - July 20
- ABB to Acquire ASTI Mobile Robotics Group - July 20
- Ingersoll Rand Confirms Unsolicited Offer for SPX Flow Was Rejected - July 20
- Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration and QC Software to Merge - July 20
- Bon Tool Acquires Assets of Plank-Ti, Inc. - mid-July
- Solve Industrial Motion Acquired by Private Equity - July 14
- Stellar Industrial Boosts Northeast Footprint, Acquires R.G. Brewton - July 9
- Winsupply Acquires New England Plumbing Distributor - July 6
- Aerosol, Maintenance Liquids Maker PLZ Aeroscience Acquires Lubricants Supplier Champion Brands - July 6
- CD&R to Acquire, Merge Label Makers Fort Dearborn & Multi-Color - July 2
- French Gerleman, IAC Supply Merge to Form $250M Industrial Automation & Electrical Distributor - July 1
- Zebra Technologies Acquiring Fetch Robotics for $290 Million - July 1
- ERP Providers Distribution One, Universal Business Systems to Merge - July 1
JUNE - 20
- Rubber Tree Systems Acquires Inventory Software Provider WarehouseTwo - June 30
- PIP Acquires Australia & New Zealand PPE Supplier - announced June 30
- Benchmark Industrial Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Donby - June 30
- Dakota Supply Group Acquires Michigan's Calverley Supply - June 29
- Ingersoll Rand to Buy Agritech Supplier Maximus for $110M - June 28
- Rockwell Automation to Acquire Plex Systems - June 25
- Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Geotextile Supplier - June 24
- The Reynolds Company Buying Mid-Coast Electric Supply - June 24
- Ingersoll Rand Buying German Pump Maker for $514 Million - June 21
- B&D Industrial Acquires Predictive Analysis Provider - June 18
- BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributors in Mexico, Florida - June 16
- Truck Parts Distributor FleetPride Acquires All Pro Truck & Trailer - June 16
- Omni Cable Completes $91M Acquisition of Houston Wire & Cable - June 15
- Atlas Copco Acquires North Carolina Compressor Distributor - June 14
- Anderson Process Acquires Fellow Pumps Distributor - June 10
- Cutting Tool Distributor Diamond Blade Warehouse Privately Acquired - June 8
- Staples Offers $1 Billion for ODP's Consumer Business - June 4
- Winsupply Acquires Atlantic Coastal Supply; 8th Bolt-on Since Start of 2020 - June 1
- SBP Holdings Acquires Fluid Power/Automation Distributor - June 1
- MSC Industrial Acquires Most of Metalworking & MRO Distributor Wm. F. Hurst Co. - June 1
MAY - 11
- Martin Inc. Acquires Parker Industrial Safety in Indiana - announced May 24
- Builders FirstSource Expanding in Arizona With $400M Acquisition - May 24
- The Crosby Group Acquires Load Securement Supplier Speedbinders - May 17
- HVACR Supplier Resolute Industrial Acquires All American Portable Air - May 17
- Packaging Supplier Novolex to Acquire Flexo Converters USA - May 17
- Continental Abrasives Acquires Pennslyvania Supplier - mid-May
- Fastener, Component Maker MacLean-Fogg Acquires Metal 3D Printing Supplier - May 13
- Superabrasives Supplier Abrasive Technology Receives Private Investment - May 13
- Atlas Copco Acquires New England Compressor Distributor - May 10
- ODP Corp. Spinning Off Distribution Arm Into Separate Business - May 5
- DXP Enterprises Acquires Southeast Water Management Products Distributor - May 3
APRIL - 8
- B&F Fastener Supply Makes Acquisition Near Minneapolis - announced April 30
- Hisco Grows Converting, Fabrication Abilities by Acquiring Shurmed Health - April 26
- ParkOhio Acquires UK Component Distributor - April 22
- Fastener Distributor AFC Industries Privately Acquired - April 19
- Winsupply Acquires Allegheny Pipe & Supply in Pennsylvania - April 5
- Van Meter to Buy Remaining Half of Werner Electric - April 5
- Northern Tool Acquires Online Supplier Jack's Small Engines - April 1
- Builders FirstSource Completes BMC Merger, CEO Succession - April 1
MARCH - 12
- Omni Cable to Buy Houston Wire & Cable in $91M Deal - announced March 25
- White Cap to Combine Canadian Operations with National Concrete Accessories - March 24
- Winsupply Acquires Ohio Waterworks Distributor Discount Drainage Supplies - March 24
- Concept Machine Tool Acquires Fellow Midwest Distributor B.C. MacDonald - (March 18)
- Würth Industry NA Stays on Acquisition Trail, Adds ORR Safety - March 16
- Applied Adhesives Sold from One Private Equity Firm to Another - March 16
- Watsco Gains Major Midwest Foothold, Acquires Temperature Equipment Corp. - March 15
- Snap-on Buys Dealer-FX Group for $200M - March 8
- Meridian Adhesives Acquires Europe's GENTEC, FT Polymer - March 3
- DNOW Acquires Flex Flow Pumping Business from GR Energy - March 1
- F.W. Webb Acquires Danbury Plumbing and HVAC Supply in Western CT - March 1
- Columbus McKinnon Acquiring Dorner Manufacturing in $485M Deal - March 1
FEBRUARY - 16
- LINC Systems Continues Expansion, Acquires Packaging Products Unit in Quad Cities - announced Feb. 26
- Goodyear Acquires Cooper in All-American Tire Deal - Feb. 22
- PPG Completes Acquisition of Coatings Manufacturer VersaFlex - Feb. 22
- Industrial Magnetics Announces Acquisition of Walker Magnetics - Feb. 18
- Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing Acquires Fellow NY Supplier Aurotek TSB - Feb. 17
- KKR Buys Flow Control Group from Fellow Investment Firm - Feb. 17
- Regal Beloit to Acquire Rexnord's Process & Motion Control Unit in $3.7B Deal - Feb. 16
- Ingersoll Rand Selling Majority of High Pressure Solutions Unit to AIP - Feb. 16
- Process Equipment Distributor Relevant Industrial Makes Louisiana Acquisition - Feb. 15
- WESCO Divests Canada Datacom Unit - Feb. 12
- Motion & Control Enterprises Expands in Midwest, Acquires Swanson Flo Control - Feb. 4
- Purvis Industries Acquires Hydragear in Las Vegas - Feb. 2
- Würth Industry NA Acquires Atlantic Fasteners - Feb. 2
- Per Anixter Deal, WESCO Sells Canadian Utility Unit to Rexel - Feb. 1
- Eaton Expands in Aerospace, Will Buy Cobham Mission Systems for $2.8B - Feb. 1
- Core & Main to Acquire Triple T Pipe & Supply - Feb. 1
JANUARY - 14
- Eaton Buying Power & Connectivity Supplier Tripp Lite for $1.7B - announced Jan. 29
- Threaded Fasteners Makes Acquisition in MS, Relocates Chattanooga Branch - Jan. 28
- Lane Supply Acquires Palmetto Compressors in South Carolina - Jan. 19
- Office Depot Counters Staples' Latest Offer With One of Its Own - Jan. 19
- Sandvik Acquires Stake in AI Manufacturing Software Company Oqton - Jan. 15
- Speedtech Grows Considerably With Acquisition of Toleeto Fasteners - Jan. 11
- Hillenbrand Slims Down by Selling Abel Pumps, Red Valve Businesses - Jan. 11
- PPG to Acquire German Coatings Maker Wörwag - Jan. 11
- CWC Expands Cross-Country Reach, Acquires Virginia's G/A Safety Supply - Jan. 5
- Distribution International Acquires Fellow Insulation Distributor RB - Jan. 5
- Applied Acquires Automation Distributor Gibson Engineering - Jan. 5
- Van Meter Acquires Fellow Electrical Distributor in Kansas - Jan. 4
- Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Drillco, Triumph Twist Drill - Jan. 4
- CD&R to Buy Wolseley UK in $420M Carve-Out from Ferguson - Jan. 4
If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.
As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.