Northern Tool Acquires Online Supplier Jack's Small Engines

BURNSVILLE, MN — Northern Tool + Equipment, one of the nation’s leading retailers of high-quality tools and equipment, announced this week the acquisition of Jacks Small Engines, a second-generation, family-owned company that is the No. 1 source for online replacement parts for all major brands of engines, tools and power equipment.

The move reinforces Northern Tool’s focus on driving growth while serving hard-working trades professionals and serious DIYers with the very best tools and equipment. Northern Tool’s acquisition builds on the company’s expertise in tools, equipment, engine, and maintenance services, by offering customers millions of parts for maintenance and repair. In addition, it delivers a new dimension of support to its Parts, Service and Repair offering across its 120 retail stores.

"Jacks is the absolute e-commerce leader in the parts space, and bringing them into the Northern Tool family will significantly bolster our existing parts and service offering, both online and through our retail stores," said Suresh Krishna, President and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Tool + Equipment. "We have long admired the Jacks brand position, customer loyalty and digital platform. Plus, Jacks’ family-run roots mirror our company’s values, and these factors make this partnership a natural fit."

Krishna also noted that Northern Tool + Equipment is continually looking to better serve its customers as shopping needs evolve, whether that means adding to its array of products and services, or innovating and advancing the company’s touchpoints and transactions with customers to further elevate the online and in-store retail experience.

Jacks is an e-commerce provider in small engine parts with more than 3 million parts, 400 vendors, and a best-in-class online parts shopping experience. Jacks has a robust online Parts Look Up platform that allows customers to quickly and easily find what they need, and operates a company-owned warehouse space to fulfill orders through its websites including jackssmallengines.com, snowblowersatjacks.com and mowersatjacks.com.

All Jacks team members will continue to work from the Maryland operations and local retail store. Former owners John Cumberland and Adine Cumberland have joined the Northern Tool team and will remain active in the operation. The acquisition deal was finalized on March 31.

"We share a great amount of customer crossover with Northern Tool + Equipment, and our respective customer-focused strategies really complement each other, which makes this partnership a great match for our brand," says John Cumberland, Chief Executive Officer, Jacks Small Engines and son of the founder. "We appreciate Northern Tool’s focus on the customer and Jacks is proud to become a part of the next chapter of the Northern Tool story."

Krishna added, "We are excited to begin leveraging the expansive parts and service capabilities the Jacks team has established over the years across Northern Tool, including immediate access to millions of parts via Jacks e-commerce platform," he said. "Over the past 25 years Jacks has established a nearly incomparable history of parts data that will serve as our center of excellence for parts offerings to our customers."

Family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, based in Burnsville, MN, has been a supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, selling products through direct channels, online and through 120 retail locations across 22 states. Along with a deep selection of hand, power and air tools, Northern Tool + Equipment carries a wide variety of products to cater to everyone from DIYers to commercial customers — with more than 100,000 tools ready to ship. Northern Tool also provides an extended roster of cleaning and disinfectant product lines to support communities, industries and professionals.