White Cap Acquires South Texas Distributor

White Cap announced Wednesday that it has acquired Beaver's Source LLC, a Laredo, Texas, distributor of concrete accessories.



White Cap said that the deal would bolster its footprint and product lineup in the region. Company officials said that Beaver’s Source supports both commercial and residential end markets, and noted that Laredo represents the nation’s busiest port of entry based on total trade dollars.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"The Beaver's Source team has built a strong reputation around providing knowledgeable service and expertise to local contractors," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in the announcement. "We're excited to welcome these talented associates to White Cap as we expand our offerings in Laredo to better support the region's fast-growing construction activity."



"By joining the White Cap family, we'll be able to offer a broader range of products and services, while continuing the customer-first approach that has defined our business for over 25 years,” added Raul Castano, the owner of Beaver's Source.



White Cap is the no. 7 distributor on ID's most recent Big 50.