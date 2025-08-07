White Cap Acquires South Texas Distributor

The deal will bolster the company’s product lineup and footprint in the Laredo area.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 7, 2025
iStock.com/Rolf Karlsson

White Cap announced Wednesday that it has acquired Beaver's Source LLC, a Laredo, Texas, distributor of concrete accessories.

White Cap said that the deal would bolster its footprint and product lineup in the region. Company officials said that Beaver’s Source supports both commercial and residential end markets, and noted that Laredo represents the nation’s busiest port of entry based on total trade dollars.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The Beaver's Source team has built a strong reputation around providing knowledgeable service and expertise to local contractors," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in the announcement. "We're excited to welcome these talented associates to White Cap as we expand our offerings in Laredo to better support the region's fast-growing construction activity."

"By joining the White Cap family, we'll be able to offer a broader range of products and services, while continuing the customer-first approach that has defined our business for over 25 years,” added Raul Castano, the owner of Beaver's Source.

White Cap is the no. 7 distributor on ID's most recent Big 50.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 7, 2025
Distribution+center+exterior
Ferguson Discloses Four Acquisitions
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1158266877 (1)
Rexel Subsidiary Acquires Iowa Distributor
August 4, 2025
iStock.com/Nelson Hernandez Chitiva
Midland Industries Acquires Fittings Distributor
July 31, 2025
Related Stories
Distribution+center+exterior
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Discloses Four Acquisitions
I Stock 1158266877 (1)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Subsidiary Acquires Iowa Distributor
iStock.com/Nelson Hernandez Chitiva
Mergers & Acquisitions
Midland Industries Acquires Fittings Distributor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 7, 2025
I Stock 1158266877 (1)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Subsidiary Acquires Iowa Distributor
Officials said the deal “reinforces Talley’s leadership in the wireless industry.”
August 4, 2025
iStock.com/Nelson Hernandez Chitiva
Mergers & Acquisitions
Midland Industries Acquires Fittings Distributor
Midland officials said the deal would bolster its lineup of brass components.
July 31, 2025
Baker Hughes headquarters in Houston, April 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chart Industries Calls off Flowserve Merger, Will Be Acquired by Baker Hughes
The oilfield services giant plans to pay nearly $14 billion for the process equipment maker.
July 30, 2025
I Stock 625963094
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires Bashlin Industries
Bashlin is a manufacturer of premium climbing and fall protection gear.
July 23, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 58 Gx Tj Ua8v
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Brazilian Distributors
Sonepar reached deals for three Rockwell Automation distributors in the country in recent weeks.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 2213909177
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sidney Lee Welding Supply Acquires Florida Companies
The additions expand the company outside its native Georgia.
July 22, 2025
Polska 400h
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings Closes VACCO Industries Deal
The final transaction was valued at $275 million in cash.
July 21, 2025
B&J Welding Supply branch, Amarillo, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&J Welding Supply Acquires West Texas Counterpart
The San Angelo distributor will become B&J’s seventh location.
July 16, 2025
I Stock 2165661957
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brooks Safety Solutions Acquires North Carolina Distributor
FireResQ specializes in fire hoses and related parts.
July 15, 2025
Dbo1cx0kbbcyta5yb6oz
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gloves Maker Mechanix Wear Acquires Counterpart Kinco
Kinco’s owner will continue to lead the brand and retain a stake in the business.
July 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 06 At 1 11 43 Pm 681a5169a36fe
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lubrication Engineers Acquires SWEPCO
The deal is LE’s third acquisition this year.
July 14, 2025
View of the Grand River, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Transmission and Fluid Equipment Acquires Michigan Distributor
State Supply provides power transmission products across West Michigan.
July 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 11 At 1 17 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Maintenance, Cleaning Product Supplier Zep Sold to Los Angeles Firm
The company said that it intends to expand its portfolio under its new owners.
July 11, 2025
Spartan Fastener facility, Trevor, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Spartan Fastener Acquires American Jebco
The Wisconsin supplier said the move would bolster its position in critical markets.
July 10, 2025