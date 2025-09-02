Relevant Industrial Acquires Lindberg Process Equipment

Relevant Industrial announced Tuesday that it has acquired Minnesota industrial heating and combustion systems provider Lindberg Process Equipment.



The Houston-based valve, instrument and automation distributor plans to combine Lindberg's operations with its own location in the Twin Cities suburbs. Relevant officials said the deal would add a thermal solutions partner in a key industrial region and bolster its overall presence in the Midwest. It would also improve its overall response time, product availability and customer support services.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to being close to our customers and equipping them with the products and solutions they need to keep their operations running efficiently," Relevant CEO John Carte said in a statement. "By expanding our thermal solutions capabilities in a key geography, we're better positioned to deliver timely, practical support to our customers."