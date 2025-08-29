Houston Waterworks Distributor Acquires Kansas Counterpart

Houston water and wastewater product distributor Scruggs Company and Neil Technical Services announced Thursday that it has acquired Kansas waterworks distributor Mid-America Valve.



MAV, officials said, distributes valves, fittings and related products in Kansas and across the Midwest. The deal would expand Scruggs’ geographic footprint and bolster its solutions for industrial, utility and municipal customers.



MAV will continue to operate under its current name. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"The acquisition of Mid-America Valve is an important step in our strategy to build a full-service, multi-state platform for the water and wastewater sector," Scruggs President Dan Myers said in a statement. "MAV has established trusted customer relationships and a strong market presence.”