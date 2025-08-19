Brennan Industries Acquires Aussie Adaptors & Hydraulics

Brennan Industries announced Monday that it has acquired a fellow hydraulics supplier on the other side of the world.



The Ohio-based company added Aussie Adaptors & Hydraulics, a provider of specialized hydraulic solutions located in Melbourne, Australia. The company, founded in 2012, supplies hydraulic adapters, quick release, couplers, ball valves and other fluid transfer solutions.



Brennan officials said that the deal would allow it to expand into Australia with a company known for “its reliable supply and commitment to building long-term customer relationships.” Aussie will soon change its name to the Brennan brand, but Managing Director Frank De Cesare will continue to lead the business.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



"Brennan has, for a long time, been attracted to the Australian market," Brennan Chairman and CEO David Carr said in the announcement. "We are very pleased to have found a partner that shares our vision and our values.”



The deal marks Brennan’s second major international acquisition in less than a year: the supplier acquired Brazilian hydraulic and fluid connector supplier Coterflex Industrial last October.