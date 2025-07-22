Sidney Lee Welding Supply Acquires Florida Companies

The additions expand the company outside its native Georgia.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 22, 2025
I Stock 2213909177
iStock.com

Welding supply distributor Sidney Lee Welding Supply has expanded beyond its native Georgia after adding a pair of companies in North Florida.

The company acquired and rebranded the former VMW Welding Supply in Tallahassee and North Florida Welding Supply in Lake City. The deals were announced in an email from the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative, according to industry publication GAWDA Media.

Terms of the transactions were not available.

The Florida locations join Sidney Lee’s six facilities in Georgia, including its Hampton headquarters and additional sites in Atlanta, Conyers, Douglasville, East Dublin and Macon.

