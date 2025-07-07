AFC Industries Acquires Cavanaugh Government Group

AFC Industries announced Monday that it has acquired Cavanaugh Government Group, a Chicago provider of parts sourcing and distribution for defense applications.



AFC officials said that the deal would expand its services in the military and defense segment, and noted that CGG provides logistics services across “all government sectors.” Terms were not disclosed.



“We have worked hard to build a great team and grow our business,” Mike Cavanaugh, the company’s owner, said in a statement. “We were looking for the right partner to help us take it to the next level and we are confident and excited about the next chapter as part of the AFC team.”



“We are excited to have Mike, Dina and the Cavanaugh team as part of the AFC family,” AFC CEO Kevin Godin said in a statement. “Expanding the capability and depth of our aerospace and defense group is a key strategic focus for us, and CGG is another important step in that direction.”