TIPCO Adds Houston Hose Supplier

DW Industries provides hose and hose assemblies across a wide range of end markets.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 19, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577 67d9c3c27e9ea
TIPCO Technologies

TIPCO Technologies announced Thursday that it has added Houston hose and hose assembly supplier DW Industries.

DW, founded in 1979, operates an ISO and API-certified facility that produces assemblies for the oil and gas, agriculture, defense, marine and HVAC markets. TIPCO officials said the deal would bolster its overall capabilities and expand its reach in the Houston area. 

The move expands TIPCO’s footprint to 42 locations. 

Richard Weaver will continue to lead the DW business. Additional details, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Richard Weaver and the exceptional team at DW Industries,” TIPCO co-CEO Rob Lyons said in the company’s announcement. “Together, we aim to build on DW’s world-class fabrication capabilities, all backed by industry-leading certifications and a commitment to excellence in quality control.”

June 18, 2025
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
