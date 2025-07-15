Gloves Maker Mechanix Wear Acquires Counterpart Kinco

Kinco’s owner will continue to lead the brand and retain a stake in the business.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 15, 2025
Mechanix Wear LLC

Work gloves manufacturer Mechanix Wear has acquired fellow glove maker Kinco, company officials announced late last month.

Kinco’s gloves, officials said, are used in industrial, agriculture and outdoor applications — including by skiers and snowboarders — and the deal also includes its Welch line of work and safety suspenders.

Kinco owner Travis Kindler, the son of its founders, will retain a minority stake in the business and will continue to lead it as president. He will report to Mechanix Wear CEO Jesse Spungin.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The move follows Mechanix Wear’s acquisition of Chicago Protective Apparel in 2021.

“We are thrilled to join the iconic Mechanix Wear brand and could not envision a better home for the Kinco business,” Kindler said in the announcement. “Our employees and customers will benefit from the scale and broader resources of a larger company.”

Ryan Fagan, managing director of the consumer group at Mechanix Wear owner Gryphon Investors, added, “We have been pleased to partner with Jesse and his team in furthering a truly unique platform of trusted hand protection.”

