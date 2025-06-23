Shuttered Pennsylvania Metalworking Facility Acquired, Reopened

Manufacturing Corporation of America announced Monday that it has acquired Fossil Industries and reopened the company’s shuttered western Pennsylvania metalworking facility.

The Hunker, Pennsylvania, site offers precision sheet and tube laser cutting, bending and fabrication services, MCA officials said. The facility was slated to go up for auction last week, according to an announcement in May; terms of the deal with MCA were not disclosed.



MCA officials said that the move would bolster its metal fabrication capabilities and further diversify its overall operations. It would also “directly” support its acquisition of Boss Lighting.

Fossil will operate under the MCA brand effective “immediately,” and MCA noted that it is “actively rehiring” former Fossil employees that would like to return to the facility. Six former employees are already back at work at the facility, and MCA plans to triple the workforce by the end of the year.



“We’re excited to restore these valuable jobs to the community, and enhance our ability to support our customers throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York,” MCA President Steven Austin said in a statement.