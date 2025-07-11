Transmission and Fluid Equipment Acquires Michigan Distributor

Transmission and Fluid Equipment Inc. announced Wednesday that it has acquired Michigan power transmission distributor State Supply Company.



Family-owned State Supply, founded in Grand Rapids 80 years ago, supplies mechanical and industrial power transmission products across West Michigan, including bearings, belts, chains, sprockets, gear boxes and electric motors.



TFE said that both companies would benefit from their combined resources, product portfolios and service areas.



TFE provides fluid power and power transmission products and custom fabrication services from two locations in its native Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a third in Indianapolis. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“There are many similarities between TFE and State Supply, and there are numerous reasons why our partnership makes so much sense,” TFE owner Chris Hughes said in a statement.