ABC Supply Acquires Mississippi Company

Building products distribution giant ABC Supply announced Monday that it has acquired Mississippi construction supplier Exterior Home Products LLC.



Exterior Home Products provides siding, windows, decking, specialty millwork and gutter products in the Starkville and Columbus markets. ABC officials said that the addition would enhance its service to contractors in Northeast Mississippi.



The Columbus company will become ABC’s fourth location total in the Magnolia State. Jason Knight, the son of founders Melton and Brenda Knight, will remain with ABC as branch manager.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Exterior Home Products to the ABC Supply family,” said Scott Toumbleston, vice president of the Southeast region at ABC Supply. “They’ve earned the trust of their customers through years of dedication and care. We’re proud to carry that legacy forward and continue building on the strong foundation they’ve created.”