Triangle Fastener Acquires California Supplier

DB Building Fasteners expands TFC’s footprint to 32 locations across the U.S.

Aug 21, 2025
Triangle Fastener Corp. announced earlier this month that it has acquired fellow construction fastener supplier DB Building Fasteners.

Southern California-based DB operates two facilities with a staff of about 25; TFC officials said that the business generated sales of $11.5 million last year. 

TFC called the deal a “significant step” in its strategic growth plant that would expand its portfolio of proprietary components and its presence in the western U.S. 

The move follows TFC’s acquisition of suburban Chicago-based Pro Fastening Systems in November.

“By integrating DB’s industry expertise and established sales infrastructure, TFC is well-positioned to deliver exceptional service and support to customers both locally and across North America,” the company said in a statement.

The addition of DB’s branches expands TFC’s footprint to 32 locations in the U.S., along with three distribution centers and nine paint facilities for fastener finishing.

Triangle is a subsidiary of Swiss fastener, tool and precision components provider SFS Group.

