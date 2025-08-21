Triangle Fastener Acquires California Supplier

Triangle Fastener Corp. announced earlier this month that it has acquired fellow construction fastener supplier DB Building Fasteners.
Southern California-based DB operates two facilities with a staff of about 25; TFC officials said that the business generated sales of $11.5 million last year.
TFC called the deal a “significant step” in its strategic growth plant that would expand its portfolio of proprietary components and its presence in the western U.S.
The move follows TFC’s acquisition of suburban Chicago-based Pro Fastening Systems in November.
“By integrating DB’s industry expertise and established sales infrastructure, TFC is well-positioned to deliver exceptional service and support to customers both locally and across North America,” the company said in a statement.
The addition of DB’s branches expands TFC’s footprint to 32 locations in the U.S., along with three distribution centers and nine paint facilities for fastener finishing.
Triangle is a subsidiary of Swiss fastener, tool and precision components provider SFS Group.
