Triangle Fastener Acquires California Supplier

Triangle Fastener Corp. announced earlier this month that it has acquired fellow construction fastener supplier DB Building Fasteners.



Southern California-based DB operates two facilities with a staff of about 25; TFC officials said that the business generated sales of $11.5 million last year.



TFC called the deal a “significant step” in its strategic growth plant that would expand its portfolio of proprietary components and its presence in the western U.S.



The move follows TFC’s acquisition of suburban Chicago-based Pro Fastening Systems in November.



“By integrating DB’s industry expertise and established sales infrastructure, TFC is well-positioned to deliver exceptional service and support to customers both locally and across North America,” the company said in a statement.



The addition of DB’s branches expands TFC’s footprint to 32 locations in the U.S., along with three distribution centers and nine paint facilities for fastener finishing.



Triangle is a subsidiary of Swiss fastener, tool and precision components provider SFS Group.