Rexel Subsidiary Acquires Iowa Distributor

Rexel officials announced Friday that its Talley subsidiary has acquired Connectronics, an Iowa distributor of wireless networking and connectivity solutions.



Talley officials said that the move would reinforce its leadership in the wireless industry, enhance its footprint across North America, and bolster its technical capabilities and support for both carriers and system integrators.



In addition to the commercial, enterprise and service provider segments, Connectronics also serves the hospitality and mining industries. The company will continue operating from its facility in Iowa.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Talley, a Southern California distributor of wireless infrastructure products, was acquired by Rexel last year.



“Connectronics is a well-established company with a proven history of delivering exceptional value to its customers,” Rexel USA CEO Roger Little said in the announcement. “This acquisition reinforces our ongoing commitment to Talley’s growth, and we’re excited to welcome the Connectronics team to both Talley and the broader Rexel USA organization.”



“By joining forces, we are better positioned to serve customers nationwide with scalable and reliable infrastructure for today’s connected world,” added Talley President Mark Talley.