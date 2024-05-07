Rexel Agrees to Acquire Talley Inc.

Talley is a leading distributor of wireless infrastructure products, services and solutions.

Rexel USA
May 7, 2024
DALLAS — Rexel USA announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Talley Inc., a leading distributor of wireless infrastructure products, services and solutions in the U.S.

This strategic acquisition marks Rexel USA’s entry into the growing telecommunications market and sets the stage for the development of a national data communications segment. 

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Talley has established itself as an industry leading provider of network infrastructure products to a diverse client base that includes mobile network operators, network installers, infrastructure operators, and end users throughout the U.S. With an expected revenue of approximately $360 million in 2024, Talley operates 11 warehouses and employs over 300 professionals. 

Rexel USA plans to operate Talley as a specialty business unit, leveraging the full strength of Talley’s brand and people. The acquisition of Talley offers strategic benefits for Rexel USA: 

  • Acquisition of an industry-leading company on a national scale.
  • Entry into the growing telecom market, laying the groundwork for a future national datacom segment.
  • Access to an extensive network of top-tier data communications suppliers and their product portfolios.
  • Complements Rexel USA’s electrified solutions by capitalizing on connectivity and digitalization mega-trends.
  • Access to a blue-chip customer base of mobile network operators, leading telecom companies and installers.
  • Exposure to high-growth verticals such as in-building wireless, private LTE, and future waves of wireless technology. 

The completion of this transaction is subject to U.S. antitrust approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in June. 

"The acquisition of Talley marks a significant milestone for Rexel as we solidify our position in the U.S. communications industry by acquiring a clear leader," said Rexel USA CEO Roger Little. "This strategic move aligns with our mission to accelerate electrification and deliver innovative, sustainable energy solutions. We recognize the pivotal role of communications infrastructure as a natural complement to our electrifying solutions and a crucial enabler for a connected, smart, and sustainable future. We are truly impressed by the quality and reputation of Talley’s team, and we are excited about our partnership as we work together to take both businesses to new heights." 

Mark Talley, CEO of Talley Inc., said, “We are excited to join Rexel, a leader in the electrical distribution industry. Maintaining the Talley brand and culture, alongside and as a part of the Rexel brand and culture, will create strategic value for our customers, suppliers, communities, and stakeholders. Our combined strengths, offering best-in-class products, services, and solutions, will help our customers and suppliers grow and be successful.”

