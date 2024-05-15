Imperial Dade Acquires New York, Ontario Distributors

The jan-san distributor is adding 3G Packaging and Canpaco.

Andy Szal
May 15, 2024
Imperial Dade truck, San Diego, May 1, 2024.
Imperial Dade truck, San Diego, May 1, 2024.
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

Imperial Dade on Wednesday announced a pair of acquisitions that officials said would bolster the company’s operations in Upstate New York and Canada.

The New Jersey industrial, janitorial-sanitation and foodservice distributor added industrial packaging distributor 3G Packaging, while its Canadian division purchased packaging solutions provider Canpaco.

3G, established by the merger of Acker-Pak and CIPS in 2016, operates locations in Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse, while Canpaco — which includes its flagship company as well as Crystal Poly Converters, Arcadian Paper Converters and Canadian Paper & Packaging — serves customers across Quebec.

The deals represent the 86th and 87th acquisitions, respectively, by Imperial Dade under CEO Jason Tillis and Chairman Robert Tillis. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Their relentless focus on customer service aligns well with Imperial Dade,” Jason Tillis said in a statement.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade truck, San Diego, May 1, 2024.
Imperial Dade Acquires New York, Ontario Distributors
May 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 15 At 3 35 19 Pm
Bishop Lifting Acquires Oceanside Equipment
May 15, 2024
90769296 B4ab 4b1c 97ed 0854617c92bf At2000
Motion to Acquire Buffalo Electrical, Automation Company
May 15, 2024
Mallory Safety and Supply, Bellingham, Wash.
Mallory Grows in the Mountain West
May 15, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 05 15 At 3 35 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires Oceanside Equipment
90769296 B4ab 4b1c 97ed 0854617c92bf At2000
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Buffalo Electrical, Automation Company
Mallory Safety and Supply, Bellingham, Wash.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallory Grows in the Mountain West
Box
Mergers & Acquisitions
HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 05 15 At 3 35 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires Oceanside Equipment
The deal expands the company's footprint into Canada.
May 15, 2024
90769296 B4ab 4b1c 97ed 0854617c92bf At2000
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Buffalo Electrical, Automation Company
Motion said the deal would expand its mid-Atlantic automation operations.
May 15, 2024
Mallory Safety and Supply, Bellingham, Wash.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallory Grows in the Mountain West
Two decades into an aggressive M&A push, the safety distributor is making additions closer to home.
May 15, 2024
Box
Mergers & Acquisitions
HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
The deal expands HVH's reach in New Jersey.
May 14, 2024
Sh Headquarters
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Acquires Woodhill Supply
The company said the addition of Woodhill's branches would bolster its capabilities in Northeast Ohio.
May 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 15 At 3 41 34 Pm 661d908b3757d
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires National Ladder & Scaffold Co.
The Michigan company is a distributor of safety products, equipment and workwear.
May 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 13 At 8 54 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ficodis Group Acquires Dorson
The Descours & Cabaud company said the deal would bolster its operations in Quebec.
May 10, 2024
Valley Lumber & Rental, Victor, Idaho.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Valley Lumber & Rental
The Idaho company provides hardware and building supplies.
May 9, 2024
I Stock 1428816481
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abrasives & Tools of N.H., Northern Tool Supply Announce Merger
Northern will continue to operate with the same management and staff as a division of ATNH.
May 8, 2024
Imperial Dade truck in San Diego, May 1, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires R.D. McMillen
RDM provides jan-san solutions across Illinois.
May 8, 2024
Ausa Headquarter
Mergers & Acquisitions
Oshkosh Corp. to Acquire AUSA
The company makes wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers.
May 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Factory Outlet Tooling
The Texas distributor serves the metalworking, aerospace, oil and gas, automotive and job shop sectors.
May 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 08 At 8 57 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TopBuild to Acquire Insulation Works
The Arkansas company serves the region's residential and light commercial markets.
May 8, 2024
I Stock 1301774231
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Agrees to Acquire Talley Inc.
Talley is a leading distributor of wireless infrastructure products, services and solutions.
May 7, 2024
Belt Power
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Avtech Industrial Products
The Phoenix company is a distributor of conveyor belts, motors, drives, hose and fittings, gearboxes and other industrial products.
May 7, 2024