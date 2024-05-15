Imperial Dade Acquires New York, Ontario Distributors

Imperial Dade on Wednesday announced a pair of acquisitions that officials said would bolster the company’s operations in Upstate New York and Canada.

The New Jersey industrial, janitorial-sanitation and foodservice distributor added industrial packaging distributor 3G Packaging, while its Canadian division purchased packaging solutions provider Canpaco.

3G, established by the merger of Acker-Pak and CIPS in 2016, operates locations in Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse, while Canpaco — which includes its flagship company as well as Crystal Poly Converters, Arcadian Paper Converters and Canadian Paper & Packaging — serves customers across Quebec.

The deals represent the 86th and 87th acquisitions, respectively, by Imperial Dade under CEO Jason Tillis and Chairman Robert Tillis. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Their relentless focus on customer service aligns well with Imperial Dade,” Jason Tillis said in a statement.