Sonepar to Acquire Brazilian Automation Distributor

Sonepar announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire JAV Automação Industrial, an authorized distributor of Rockwell Automation products in Brazil.



Sonepar officials said that JAV offers three decades of experience in industrial automation and operates across Brazil’s major industrial centers, including its native Santa Catarina as well as São Paulo, Bahia, Pará, Paraná, Maranhão and Amazonas.



The deal, which remains subject to approval by Brazilian antitrust regulators, would present a “key milestone” in its growth strategy in South America. The company expects to close the transaction by the end of next month.



Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We look forward to welcoming JAV into our organization and are confident that this step will strengthen Sonepar’s position and enhance our offering across the Brazilian market,” Sonepar South America President Yannick Laporte said in a statement.