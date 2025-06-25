AmeriGas to Sell Hawaii Operations

Propane distributor AmeriGas has reached a deal to sell select assets in Hawaii, the company announced last week.



Under the agreement, Isle Gas, a subsidiary of AMF Hawaii Investment Holdings, will acquire facilities capable of storing some 750,000 gallons of propane, as well as delivery fleet operations.



AmeriGas plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.



“Exiting the Hawaii operations allows us to concentrate our resources and supply infrastructure on markets where we can achieve superior operational results and deliver enhanced customer value,” AmeriGas President Mike Sharp said in a statement.