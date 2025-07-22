Sonepar to Acquire Brazilian Distributors

Sonepar announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire a pair of authorized Rockwell Automation distributors in Brazil.



Ladder and Intereng, the electrical distribution giant said, are each part of holding company Edge Global Supply. Ladder operates in the São Paulo metropolitan area, as well as Baixada Santista, Vale do Paraíba, Sorocaba and the state of Rio de Janeiro, while Intereng covers west of São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and the south of Minas Gerais.



Sonepar officials said the companies offer technical expertise and strong customer relationships, and that they would help its expansion in Brazil’s industrial sector. The company also reached a deal to add fellow Rockwell distributor JAV Automação Industrial, located in Santa Catarina, last month.



"By integrating Ladder and Intereng into our ecosystem, we have significantly strengthened our presence in industrial automation in Brazil — one of the most relevant and promising markets in South America,” Sonepar South America President Yannick Laporte said in a statement. “We are happy to welcome the teams of both companies and confident that together we will deliver even more value to our market."