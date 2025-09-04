White Cap Acquires Texas, Florida Suppliers

White Cap announced Thursday that it has acquired suppliers of rebar and concrete products in central Texas and South Florida.



The construction supply and safety product distributor — no. 7 on ID’s most recent Big 50 — said that the additions of RSS and Stuart Building Products would bolster its footprint and service capabilities in their respective markets.



RSS, based in Austin, serves non-residential construction and infrastructure sectors across Texas from five locations in the Lone Star State, while Stuart provides rebar fabrication and concrete and lumber distribution from its sites in Pompano Beach and Fort Myers, Florida.



Terms of the deals were not disclosed.



"We are excited to welcome Reinforcing Steel Supply and Stuart Building Products to the White Cap family," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in a statement. "Expanding our footprint in Texas and Florida allows us to serve our customers with even greater reach and responsiveness, while also opening new doors for our associates to grow their careers."