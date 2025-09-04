White Cap Acquires Texas, Florida Suppliers

RSS and Stuart Building Products provide rebar and concrete products in their respective states.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 4, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap

White Cap announced Thursday that it has acquired suppliers of rebar and concrete products in central Texas and South Florida.

The construction supply and safety product distributor — no. 7 on ID’s most recent Big 50 — said that the additions of RSS and Stuart Building Products would bolster its footprint and service capabilities in their respective markets.

RSS, based in Austin, serves non-residential construction and infrastructure sectors across Texas from five locations in the Lone Star State, while Stuart provides rebar fabrication and concrete and lumber distribution from its sites in Pompano Beach and Fort Myers, Florida.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"We are excited to welcome Reinforcing Steel Supply and Stuart Building Products to the White Cap family," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in a statement. "Expanding our footprint in Texas and Florida allows us to serve our customers with even greater reach and responsiveness, while also opening new doors for our associates to grow their careers."

Latest in Home
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 27, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap Acquires Texas, Florida Suppliers
September 4, 2025
I Stock 171341589 Credit Vandervelden
How to Recover from Business Mistakes — and Bounce Back Stronger
September 4, 2025
Siege Social
Dissan Group Acquires Fellow Canadian Jan-San Distributor
September 3, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 171341589 Credit Vandervelden
Operations
How to Recover from Business Mistakes — and Bounce Back Stronger
Siege Social
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dissan Group Acquires Fellow Canadian Jan-San Distributor
Crescent Who We Are Location
Staffing Changes
Crescent Electric Names New CEO
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 27, 2025
I Stock 171341589 Credit Vandervelden
Operations
How to Recover from Business Mistakes — and Bounce Back Stronger
Five principles that can help companies turn missteps into wins.
September 4, 2025
Siege Social
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dissan Group Acquires Fellow Canadian Jan-San Distributor
The newly added company serves industrial and commercial customers across Quebec.
September 3, 2025
Crescent Who We Are Location
Staffing Changes
Crescent Electric Names New CEO
Penny Cotner previously led Infinite Electronics.
September 3, 2025
Core & Main's North Detroit branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Canada Waterworks
The deal would add three locations in Ontario.
September 2, 2025
Ad Afasfd6725186e26ff96813af4e60640 ufxd Cu If Xg
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD to Merge with Plumbing, HVAC Buying Group
The combined group will feature more than 300 plumbing, heating, cooling and piping distributors.
September 2, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Lindberg Process Equipment
The company plans to combine Lindberg’s operations with its Twin Cities location.
September 2, 2025
I Stock 1305055373
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houston Waterworks Distributor Acquires Kansas Counterpart
Mid-America Valve provides valves, fittings and related supplies across the Midwest.
August 29, 2025
Ep413
Video
Milwaukee Tool Employee Allegedly Shipped More Than $1 Million in Tools to Himself
More than 100 orders, valued at $1.09 million, were shipped to the employee's home.
August 29, 2025
Alternative Hose Inc. branch, Simi Valley, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
California Hose, Fittings Distributor to Add New Branch
The company's sixth location will feature a customer lounge and a fluid power “entryway museum.”
August 28, 2025
I Stock 1210929604
Mergers & Acquisitions
Continental to Sell Hose, Bearing Business to Private Equity Firm
The deal is part of a broader effort to focus on ContiTech's industrial operations.
August 28, 2025
Winsupply Of Midlothian Tx Graphic
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds North Texas Subsidiary
The distributor hopes to add 20 of its “local companies” this year.
August 28, 2025
ABC Supply branch, Marcy, N.Y.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Acquires Mississippi Company
The newly acquired supplier will become ABC’s fourth location in the state.
August 27, 2025
Ags5
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ContiTech Opens Hydraulics Plant in Mexico
The $90 million facility would bolster the company’s regional capacity and supply chains.
August 27, 2025
Opening Soon Alternative Tuscon
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Phoenix Hose Supplier Adds Fourth Arizona Branch
The TIPCO Technologies company is expanding to Tucson.
August 27, 2025