California Hose, Fittings Distributor to Add New Branch

Southern California hose, fittings and assemblies distributor Alternative Hose Inc. plans to open its sixth location in the region this fall.



Company officials said the new location in Ontario, California, would feature a “modernized” front counter, a “VIP customer lounge” and an “entryway museum highlighting the history and advancements of the fluid power industry.”



"Ontario will be our flagship store with an elevated customer experience that will be the blueprint for future expansions,” Alternative Hose Inc. President Michael Casey said in a statement.



The new branch is slated to open in October. It will join the company’s other locations in Anaheim, Azusa, Loma Linda, Long Beach and Simi Valley.