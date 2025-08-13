First Supply to Move Twin Cities Branch

The company will trade one Minneapolis suburb for another.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 13, 2025
2020 10 17 60bfe29d0b6bd

First Supply said Tuesday that it plans to move a branch in Minneapolis’ north suburbs to a new location about 20 miles to the south.

The company said that the shift from the current location in Champlin, Minnesota, to nearby St. Louis Park would support an expanded product lineup across the plumbing, HVAC, well and septic, PVF and industrial supply categories. It would also move the company to a more centralized location within the Twin Cities market, and the new branch will soon include a Gerhard’s storefront, offering cabinetry, lighting, and kitchen and bath products.

“We’ve heard for years that customers in this market want a full-service distributor with a showroom where they can see the full range of products we offer,” First Supply COO Scott Boehlke said in a statement. “By relocating to St. Louis Park, we’re delivering that experience along with improved access, daily delivery, fast counter pick-up, and quick replenishment from our nearby distribution center.”

The St. Louis Park branch is scheduled to open Sept. 2.

