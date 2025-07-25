DPA Buying Group Moves to Larger Headquarters

DPA Buying Group announced Friday that it moved to a new headquarters in suburban Cincinnati at the beginning of July.



The new, larger facility in Blue Ash, Ohio, offers an open layout, additional meeting areas and improved technology, officials said, to accommodate a larger staff serving an expanded distributor and supplier network.



“This move represents an exciting new chapter for DPA,” DPA CEO Zachary Haines said in a statement. “As our membership continues to expand and our internal team evolves, we recognized the importance of a workspace that supports collaboration, aligns with our strategic initiatives, and embodies the innovative culture we’ve cultivated. Our new office does just that.”