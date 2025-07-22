Lawless Group Announces New CEO, Sales Overhaul

Lawless Group on Tuesday named a new chief executive and said that it would realign its national sales organization — shifting from a regional model into “East” and “West” divisions.



Justin Vailes, the president of Lawless Group East, will also serve as the company’s CEO, succeeding Jack Templin after more than three years leading the group.



Eric Stone, meanwhile, will remain president of Lawless Group West and was promoted to general manager.



Lawless officials said that the new sales organization would reduce complexities and enhance its agility, as well as allow it to leverage its warehouses nationwide to ease freight costs and shorten delivery times.



“Justin’s proven leadership, deep industry experience, and unwavering commitment to our core values make him the ideal person to lead Lawless Group into its next chapter,” Executive Chairman Richard Lawless said in the announcement. “This reorganization and leadership transition reflect our long-term vision to strengthen our national presence and deliver unparalleled service to our partners.”



“This strategic realignment reflects our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth,” added Vailes.



Lawless Group East Vice President Dave Hall also added a general manager title, while Mike Katz was promoted to senior vice president of business development.