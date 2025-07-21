Winsupply Adds Central Texas Subsidiary

Winsupply Marble Falls opened this summer with five employees.

Jul 21, 2025
Winsupply Support Services campus, Dayton, Ohio.
Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply announced Monday that it has added a new “Local Company” in Central Texas.

Winsupply Marble Falls, the company said, serves the area’s plumbing, PVF, water treatment, septic and rainwater harvesting industries. The branch opened this summer with a staff of five; it is led by Jeremy Hansch, the subsidiary’s president, along with Operations Manager and Managing Partner Michael Oosse.

Hansche said in a statement that he felt “capped” by management earlier in his decade-long distribution career — and was drawn to the “autonomy and freedom” of Winsupply’s model.

“Michael and I saw the potential of building something from the ground up that serves not just ourselves, but our people and the community around us,” Hansche said.

The Marble Falls operation includes a 9,000-square-foot property with a yard and 4,000-square-foot storefront, along with a warehouse on a neighboring property.

Roger Lewis, the area leader for Winsupply, added that Texas represents “a huge part of our growth plan.” 

“Anytime we can find the right people who are entrepreneurs with the right relationships in a Texas market, we want to talk to them,” he said.

Winsupply Inc. ranked at no. 5 on ID’s most recent Big 50 list.

