Prysmian Breaks Ground on $500M Encore Wire Expansion

The project includes a new factory for medium voltage cables.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 20, 2025
I Stock 1270143857
iStock.com

Global electrical cable giant Prysmian officially broke ground Wednesday on a $500 million expansion of the Encore Wire campus in suburban Dallas, company officials announced.

Groundbreaking ceremony at Encore Wire, McKinney, Texas, June 18, 2025.Groundbreaking ceremony at Encore Wire, McKinney, Texas, June 18, 2025.PrysmianThe initiative would, in part, add a more than 650,000-square-foot facility at Encore’s headquarters in McKinney, Texas, to produce medium voltage cables. The plant is expected to begin production in 2027 and create 120 jobs.

The overall five-year project, officials said, aims to enable the company to meet growing demand from power grids and electrification projects in the U.S. market.

“This new plant will be one of the largest standalone facilities on our campus, which is the largest vertically integrated cable factory on the planet and is a major milestone in the Prysmian/Encore Wire growth,” Prysmian North America CEO Andrea Pirondini said in a statement.

The Italian company acquired Encore Wire nearly a year ago in a deal worth approximately $4.2 billion. About half of the half-billion dollars in funding for the project was approved at Prysmian’s market day event earlier this year.

