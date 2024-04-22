Prysmian to Acquire Encore Wire in $4.2B Deal

The deal will bolster Prysmian's presence in North America.

Encore Wire
Apr 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 22 At 3 56 59 Pm
Encore Wire

MCKINNEY, Texas — Encore Wire announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Prysmian will acquire Encore Wire for $290 per share in cash.

The transaction represents a premium of approximately 20% to the 30-day volume weighted average share price as of April 12, and approximately 29% to the 90-day VWAP as of the same date. At the terms of the transaction, Encore Wire’s implied enterprise value is approximately €3.9 billion, representing a multiple of 8.2x EV/2023A EBITDA and 6.3x EV/2023A EBITDA including run rate synergies.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects the remarkable value Encore Wire has created with our expansive single-campus model, low-cost production, centralized distribution and product innovation,” said Daniel L. Jones, Encore Wire’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “This transaction maximizes value for Encore Wire shareholders and provides an attractive premium for their shares.

"Encore Wire and Prysmian are two highly complementary organizations, and we anticipate a bright future for Encore Wire as part of Prysmian. Furthermore, as part of a larger, global operation, we expect this transaction will bring additional future opportunities for our employees, whose dedication and hard work made this transaction possible. We look forward to working with Prysmian to complete this value-enhancing combination and realize the significant benefits that we expect it will bring to all of our stakeholders.”

“The acquisition of Encore Wire represents a landmark moment for Prysmian and a strategic and unique opportunity to create value for our shareholders and customers,” said Massimo Battaini, Prysmian designated group CEO. “Through this acquisition, Prysmian will grow its North American presence, enhancing its portfolio and geographic mix, while significantly increasing the exposure to secular growth drivers. We look forward to welcoming the Encore Wire team to Prysmian and benefitting from the combined company’s enhanced product offerings and customer relationships.”

Following closing of the transaction, Prysmian expects to maintain a significant presence at Encore Wire’s vertically integrated, single-site McKinney, Texas, campus.

