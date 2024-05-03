Imperial Dade Adds Wolfpack

Jersey City, NJ and Newmarket, ON – May 1, 2024 – Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Wolfpack Packaging, Inc. (“Wolfpack” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 84th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Imperial Dade remains committed to the strategic focus created more than 15 years ago to continue to grow both through organic initiatives and a disciplined acquisition process. Wolfpack has a long operating history as a leading distributor of industrial products and janitorial supplies throughout Ontario. Owned and operated by Gord Heyting, Wolfpack is a key partner to its customers across Ontario by providing a diverse product offering and on time deliveries. The Company focuses on customer service and fostering a strong culture amongst its employee base. By leveraging Imperial Dade Canada’s market leading platform, Wolfpack customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"We are excited to expand across Canada, and we look forward to our partnership with Gord and the Wolfpack family." said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade. "The acquisition of Wolfpack enables us to scale in a priority geography. I enthusiastically welcome the Wolfpack family to Imperial Dade Canada. With this partnership, we’ll expand our reach, service, and support across Ontario," said Stephane Lapointe, President of Imperial Dade Canada.

“I am very proud of the Wolfpack family and what we continue to build. Joining the Imperial Dade Canada team will expand our distribution network to aid in servicing our customers with a national presence and greater access to products. We will be stronger together.” said Gord Heyting, Founder and CEO of Wolfpack Packaging, Inc.