Lawson Acquires Auto, Industrial Parts Supplier S&S

Lawson Products has an automotive-focused division, Kent Automotive, which distributes automotive and industrial class C-parts.

May 2, 2024
Lawson I Stock 1392051123 65e9e50cae3a2
iStock

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a premier specialty distribution company, today announced that its operating company, Lawson Products, Inc. (“Lawson”), completed the acquisition of S&S Automotive, Inc. (“S&S”), a leading automotive and industrial parts supplier based near Chicago in Woodridge, IL. Lawson Products has an automotive-focused division, Kent Automotive, which distributes automotive and industrial class C-parts to auto dealerships and collision repair centers throughout North America.

“Similar to Lawson’s Kent Automotive business, S&S Automotive is an industry-leading distributor in the automotive dealership market,” said Cesar Lanuza, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lawson Products. “We’re very excited to announce this acquisition that leverages the best of both companies. On a combined basis, S&S and Kent Automotive will enhance our ability to serve customers with auto-related supplies and tools, as well as vendor-managed inventory (VMI) services to dealerships and collision repair customers in this growing market.”

James Hruska, Jr., President of S&S Automotive, commented, “We are excited to join Lawson Products and their Kent Automotive business to drive the expansion of their automotive consumable products, solutions, and services to dealerships and collision repair facilities. S&S customers, suppliers, and employees will benefit from partnering with Kent Automotive by attracting new customers, leveraging Lawson’s valuable vendor-managed inventory services, and expanding our available product offering and geographic reach into a larger distribution network.”

S&S Automotive, with annual revenues of approximately $40 million, was funded through a combination of DSG’s cash and its available credit facility, and it is expected to be accretive to DSG’s adjusted EPS and EBITDA margins.

