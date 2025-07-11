Maintenance, Cleaning Product Supplier Zep Sold to Los Angeles Firm

Zep Inc., a manufacturer of maintenance, cleaning and sanitation solutions, was sold by former owner New Mountain Capital to fellow private equity firm Truelink Capital Management, officials announced last week.



Terms of the sale were not disclosed.



Zep, originally founded in 1937, said that it plans to expand its product portfolio and market presence under Truelink.



“This marks an exciting new chapter for Zep,” Zep CEO Amy Hahn said in a statement. “We are looking forward to working with the Truelink team to accelerate our strong momentum and deliver best-in-class products and services to our customers.”