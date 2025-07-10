Spartan Fastener Acquires American Jebco

Southeastern Wisconsin fastener manufacturer and distributor Spartan Fastener has acquired suburban Chicago counterpart American Jebco, company officials announced Wednesday.



Spartan officials said that the Cicero, Illinois, specialty fastener and rivet supplier would bolster its product lineup, manufacturing capabilities, supply chain efficiency and market positions.



American Jebco was founded in 1903 and serves customers in the automotive, construction, hardware and fire safety segments. Officials said that “key leadership” at American Jebco would remain in place following the deal, including Vice President of Sales Eddie O'Connor and Materials Manager Pete O'Connor.



Additional terms, including financial details, were not disclosed.



"This acquisition marks a major milestone in our growth strategy," Spartan Fastener CEO Tim Cash said in a statement. "American Jebco shares our commitment to excellence. Together, we are better positioned to serve our customers with industry-leading quality, shorter lead times, and expanded offerings.”



“With their advanced capabilities and our continued commitment to service, we are positioned for a strong future,” added Eddie O'Connor. “We are keeping our valued customer relationships intact.”