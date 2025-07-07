Ingersoll Rand Acquires Compressor Manufacturer for $188M

Ingersoll Rand has acquired an Italian maker of air and gas compressors, along with a subsidiary, in a deal worth nearly $188 million, company officials announced last week.



The company said that the addition of Termomeccanica Industrial Compressors would bring more than a century of innovation and experience to Ingersoll Rand, while TMIC’s Adicomp subsidiary offers engineered-to-order solutions for the renewable natural gas industry.



TMIC already operates in the North American market and recently expanded to Brazil and India.



Both businesses will join Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial Technologies and Services segment.



“These companies strengthen our core capabilities and broaden our service offerings, enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers while advancing our long-term growth strategy for shareholders,” Ingersoll Rand Chairman and CEO Vicente Reynal said in the announcement.