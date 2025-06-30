Parker Hannifin to Acquire Curtis Instruments in $1B Deal

Parker Hannifin announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Curtis Instruments from Rehlko in a deal worth about $1 billion.



The supplier of motion and control technologies said that Curtis’ motor speed controllers, instrumentation, power conversion and input devices would complement Parker’s strength in electric vehicle motors, as well as hydraulic and electrification technologies.



The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval and other conditions. Curtis anticipates sales of approximately $320 million in the 2025 calendar year, officials said.



“This transaction is aligned with the long-term electrification secular trend and meets our disciplined financial criteria for acquisitions designed to create shareholder value,” Parker Chairman and CEO Jenny Parmentier said in the announcement. “Curtis adds complementary technologies to our existing industrial electrification platform, better positioning us to serve our customers as they continue the adoption of more electric and hybrid solutions."



Officials at Rehlko — known briefly as Kohler Energy after splitting from the plumbing products giant until a rebranding last year — said that the company was proud of Curtis’ “legacy and performance.”



“Parker is an exceptional company and we are confident Curtis will thrive from Parker’s increased scale, focus and investment,” Rehlko President and CEO Brian Melka said.