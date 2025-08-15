Microturbine Manufacturer Acquires Southern California Distributor

A maker of microturbine systems has acquired one of its distributors in Southern California and established a new division for its operations in the West.



Capstone Green Energy announced Thursday that it bought Cal Microturbine, as well as its exclusive distribution territory. Following the deal, Capstone established a new business unit — known as Capstone West Territory – that will conduct sales, service and aftermarket support for customers in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Hawaii.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“By directly managing these key western states, we are better positioned to capitalize on the region’s accelerating demand for distributed energy solutions,” Capstone President and CEO Vince Canino said in the announcement.