Microturbine Manufacturer Acquires Southern California Distributor

The newly acquired company will be a business unit covering the West Coast and Hawaii.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 08 15 121805
Capstone Green Energy Holdings Inc.

A maker of microturbine systems has acquired one of its distributors in Southern California and established a new division for its operations in the West.

Capstone Green Energy announced Thursday that it bought Cal Microturbine, as well as its exclusive distribution territory. Following the deal, Capstone established a new business unit — known as Capstone West Territory – that will conduct sales, service and aftermarket support for customers in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Hawaii.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“By directly managing these key western states, we are better positioned to capitalize on the region’s accelerating demand for distributed energy solutions,” Capstone President and CEO Vince Canino said in the announcement.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
August 13, 2025
OTC Industrial Technologies, Marion, Iowa.
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Pennsylvania Distributors
August 12, 2025
Southwest Seal & Supply branch, Albuquerque, N.M.
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Southwest Seal & Supply
August 12, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
BradyPlus, Imperial Dade Announce Merger
August 11, 2025
Related Stories
OTC Industrial Technologies, Marion, Iowa.
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Pennsylvania Distributors
Southwest Seal & Supply branch, Albuquerque, N.M.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Southwest Seal & Supply
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPlus, Imperial Dade Announce Merger
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
August 13, 2025
Southwest Seal & Supply branch, Albuquerque, N.M.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Southwest Seal & Supply
The deal expands Aberdeen’s distribution network into Texas and New Mexico.
August 12, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPlus, Imperial Dade Announce Merger
The combined company would create a jan-san distributor with more than 300 locations.
August 11, 2025
iStock.com/Rolf Karlsson
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires South Texas Distributor
The deal will bolster the company’s product lineup and footprint in the Laredo area.
August 7, 2025
Distribution+center+exterior
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Discloses Four Acquisitions
The deals included distributors in Georgia and Illinois.
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1158266877 (1)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Subsidiary Acquires Iowa Distributor
Officials said the deal “reinforces Talley’s leadership in the wireless industry.”
August 4, 2025
iStock.com/Nelson Hernandez Chitiva
Mergers & Acquisitions
Midland Industries Acquires Fittings Distributor
Midland officials said the deal would bolster its lineup of brass components.
July 31, 2025
Baker Hughes headquarters in Houston, April 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chart Industries Calls off Flowserve Merger, Will Be Acquired by Baker Hughes
The oilfield services giant plans to pay nearly $14 billion for the process equipment maker.
July 30, 2025
I Stock 625963094
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires Bashlin Industries
Bashlin is a manufacturer of premium climbing and fall protection gear.
July 23, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 58 Gx Tj Ua8v
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Brazilian Distributors
Sonepar reached deals for three Rockwell Automation distributors in the country in recent weeks.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 2213909177
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sidney Lee Welding Supply Acquires Florida Companies
The additions expand the company outside its native Georgia.
July 22, 2025
Polska 400h
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings Closes VACCO Industries Deal
The final transaction was valued at $275 million in cash.
July 21, 2025
B&J Welding Supply branch, Amarillo, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&J Welding Supply Acquires West Texas Counterpart
The San Angelo distributor will become B&J’s seventh location.
July 16, 2025
I Stock 2165661957
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brooks Safety Solutions Acquires North Carolina Distributor
FireResQ specializes in fire hoses and related parts.
July 15, 2025
Dbo1cx0kbbcyta5yb6oz
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gloves Maker Mechanix Wear Acquires Counterpart Kinco
Kinco’s owner will continue to lead the brand and retain a stake in the business.
July 15, 2025