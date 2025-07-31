Midland Industries Acquires Fittings Distributor

Kansas City pipe, valve and fittings supplier Midland Industries announced Thursday that it has acquired Cerro Brass, a St. Louis-based distributor of brass fittings, adapters and needle valves.



Midland officials said that the move would expand its lineup of brass products, while the combination of Cerro Brass’ customer base and Midland’s existing portfolio would provide “new opportunities for growth.”



"Cerro Brass has a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability, and we're proud to welcome their team and customers into the Midland family," Midland CEO Bryan Wight said in a statement. "This transaction supports our strategic vision of expanding our brass product capabilities and reinforces our commitment to being a trusted industrial supply partner nationwide."



Midland purchased the Cerro Brass business from Cerro Flow Products, which is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway-owned Marmon Holdings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Midland operates 10 facilities across the U.S. and Canada.