Ideal Tridon Acquired by Nautic Partners

Tennessee engineered components supplier Ideal Tridon Group has been acquired by private equity firm Nautic Partners, officials announced.



Nautic purchased the company from TruArc Partners for an undisclosed price. Nautic said that the firm partnered with Ideal Tridon management on the acquisition.



“We are thrilled to partner with Ideal Tridon, a business with a strong leadership team, an outstanding reputation and attractive growth potential,” Nautic Managing Director Chris Pierce said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the next chapter of their success.”



Ideal Tridon says its components allow movement of fluid, air and electricity in critical applications across process manufacturing, facility automation, power systems, water management and other sectors. Its more than 60,000 SKUs include clamps, brackets, fittings, metal framing systems, couplings, industrial hose connections and hygienic flow control components.



“We lead with application knowledge and engineering expertise and have supported our customers by adding new products to our portfolio including hygienic flow control components, EV battery cooling components, custom hose and fittings, and customized metal and fiberglass support systems,” said Ideal Tridon CEO Rick Stepien. “However, the values that define us – our dedication to quality, service, and innovation – remain unchanged.