Valin Acquires Burns Controls

Valin Corp. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Burns Controls, a Dallas-based provider of automation technology and controls.

The Graybar subsidiary added that Burns is a “leading source” of electrical, hydraulic and pneumatic products to companies worldwide, and said the addition would bolster its portfolio of motion control and automation solutions.

The transaction closed Monday; additional details, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

“This acquisition is transformative for our team," Burns Controls President Pat Burns Jr. said in the announcement. "With Valin’s enhanced resources and support, we can boost our ability to provide innovative solutions to our customers and enhance our legacy of providing unmatched service.”

“Their strong industry reputation and highly skilled technical team make them a great fit,” added Valin President Anne Vranicic.