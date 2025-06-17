Rexel to Acquire New Jersey Distributor

Warshauer Electric Supply operates five branches across the state.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 17, 2025
I Stock 1301774231
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

Rexel’s U.S. division has signed an agreement to acquire New Jersey electrical distributor Warshauer Electric Supply, company officials announced.

Warshauer, headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, was founded more than 70 years ago. Today, it operates five branches across the state with a staff of 180 employees. Rexel USA officials said that the company offers a highly differentiated portfolio of technical services and solutions, including custom-configured switchgear, engineering and design services, generator sales and rentals, and advanced lighting solutions

It also has a training program for contractors and other professionals, a scalable services model — with preventative maintenance programs — and offers green energy systems, energy retrofits and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Warshauer will continue to operate under its own brand following the closing of the deal, which is expected by the end of the month. Additional details, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

“This acquisition enhances our ability to serve commercial and residential contractors with localized service and scalable solutions,” Rexel USA CEO Roger Little said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Warshauer to Rexel and look forward to building on their rich history.”

Warshauer Electric Supply owner and President Jim Warshauer added, “Joining Rexel USA marks an exciting new chapter for Warshauer. This partnership allows us to maintain our culture and values while gaining access to the resources and scale of a global leader.”

