National Safety Apparel Acquires Bashlin Industries

Bashlin is a manufacturer of premium climbing and fall protection gear.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 23, 2025
The private equity owner of safety and PPE supplier National Safety Apparel announced Wednesday that the business has acquired climbing and fall protection equipment manufacturer Bashlin Industries.

Pennsylvania-based Bashlin, Blue Point Capital Partners officials said, makes premium climbing gear, fall protection equipment and accessories primarily for power utility and telecommunication linemen and industrial professionals across North American and in international markets.

NSA officials said the deal would add climbing belts, straps and accessories to its utility and linemen portfolio. NSA highlighted Bashlin’s “exceptional legacy” across nearly a century, as well as its relationship with both the company and with the Bashlin and Schell families.

“Welcoming Bashlin to the NSA family of brands reinforces our commitment to the safety industry and widens our manufacturing capabilities, setting the stage for continued innovation and growth,” NSA CEO Chuck Grossman said in a statement.

“Joining the NSA family marks an exciting new chapter for Bashlin Industries,” added Bashlin President Brad McGill. “Our shared commitment to high-quality manufacturing and safeguarding front-line workers makes this partnership a natural and powerful fit.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

