DXP Acquires Louisiana Pump Company

DXP Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired Moores Pump & Services, a provider of pumping systems and rotating equipment across the Gulf Coast region.



DXP officials said that the Louisiana-based company’s offerings include fabrication services and repairs, and that the move would bolster DXP’s footprint in an area that it has long served.



Moores had sales of about $10.3 million during the 12-month period ending in May, as well as adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million across that span.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“With Moores, we continue to build on our strategy of providing a breadth of technical products and services on the regional and local level,” DXP Chairman and CEO David Little said in a statement.



DXP executives said that the acquisition was the company’s third so far this year, although it has only announced a February deal for Arroyo Process Equipment. CFO Kent Yee said that the company “[looks] forward to executing further our acquisition strategy during the second half of 2025.”

DXP ranked at no. 17 on ID's latest Big 50 list.