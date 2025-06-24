Tavoron Acquires Arkansas Industrial Machinery

Industrial automation supplier Tavoron announced Monday that it has acquired industrial gas and fluid handling distributor Arkansas Industrial Machinery.



Tavoron officials said that AIM’s expertise in compressor and pump service and repair would bolster its capabilities and engineering support services across a range of sectors, as well as expand its geographic footprint into Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee.



The deal is Tavoron’s first acquisition since it was acquired by Los Angeles private equity firm Fusion Capital Partners earlier this year. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“This strategic acquisition significantly broadens our reach, enabling us to provide enhanced industrial air compressor solutions, services and rentals to a wider customer base across the southern U.S.,” Tavoron CEO Nicholas Martino said in the announcement. “AIM’s established market presence and deep expertise will play an important role in helping us better serve our customers’ evolving needs.”



“This collaboration ensures we can continue delivering outstanding value while upholding the high service standards and product quality that have always defined AIM,” added AIM President Andy Fowler.