Tavoron Acquires Arkansas Industrial Machinery

The gas and fluid handling distributor bolsters Tavoron’s capabilities and footprint.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 24, 2025
I Stock 1170341211
iStock.com/Iurii Garmash

Industrial automation supplier Tavoron announced Monday that it has acquired industrial gas and fluid handling distributor Arkansas Industrial Machinery.

Tavoron officials said that AIM’s expertise in compressor and pump service and repair would bolster its capabilities and engineering support services across a range of sectors, as well as expand its geographic footprint into Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee.

The deal is Tavoron’s first acquisition since it was acquired by Los Angeles private equity firm Fusion Capital Partners earlier this year. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This strategic acquisition significantly broadens our reach, enabling us to provide enhanced industrial air compressor solutions, services and rentals to a wider customer base across the southern U.S.,” Tavoron CEO Nicholas Martino said in the announcement. “AIM’s established market presence and deep expertise will play an important role in helping us better serve our customers’ evolving needs.”

“This collaboration ensures we can continue delivering outstanding value while upholding the high service standards and product quality that have always defined AIM,” added AIM President Andy Fowler.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 18, 2025
I Stock 1170341211
Tavoron Acquires Arkansas Industrial Machinery
June 24, 2025
I Stock 2106624387
Home Depot Joins QXO in Bidding for GMS
June 20, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577 67d9c3c27e9ea
TIPCO Adds Houston Hose Supplier
June 19, 2025
Related Stories
Laser tube cutting machine at Fossil Industries, Hunker, Pa.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shuttered Pennsylvania Metalworking Facility Acquired, Reopened
I Stock 2106624387
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Joins QXO in Bidding for GMS
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577 67d9c3c27e9ea
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Adds Houston Hose Supplier
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 18, 2025
I Stock 2106624387
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Joins QXO in Bidding for GMS
The world’s largest home improvement retailer is also interested in the construction distributor.
June 20, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577 67d9c3c27e9ea
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Adds Houston Hose Supplier
DW Industries provides hose and hose assemblies across a wide range of end markets.
June 19, 2025
I Stock 1773433312
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Makes $5B Bid for Another Building Materials Distributor
The company again said that it is prepared to mount a hostile takeover effort.
June 19, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nippon Steel Finalizes $15B Takeover of U.S. Steel
President Trump once vowed to block the deal. Now, the U.S. government will have a say in company decisions.
June 18, 2025
I Stock 1301774231
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire New Jersey Distributor
Warshauer Electric Supply operates five branches across the state.
June 17, 2025
Winsupply Support Services campus, Dayton, Ohio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
AI in Its Own Backyard
Inside Winsupply’s deepening ties with nearby startup Mined XAI.
June 13, 2025
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety LLC
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Virginia Company
Fire Protection Equipment Company serves the Virginia and North Carolina markets.
June 11, 2025
Honeywell
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell Acquires Sundyne for $2.16 Billion
The deal expands Honeywell's ESS product portfolio and aftermarket services.
June 10, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPlus Acquires Mississippi Distributor
Biloxi Paper Company has served the Mississippi Gulf Coast for nearly 60 years.
June 9, 2025
Dura Cyl Laser Cyl
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chart Industries, Flowserve to Merge
The companies said the move would create a $19 billion leader in industrial process technologies.
June 5, 2025
I Stock 586175460
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Jersey PVF Wholesaler Announces Private Equity Deal, New CEO
Paceline Equity Partners made a “meaningful” investment in Everflow Supplies.
June 5, 2025
I Stock 1286667877
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires Colonial Seal
Marco officials said the deal would add oil seals to its expanding portfolio.
June 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 06 03 At 2 13 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MKS Pipe and Valve Acquires Omaha Distributor
The Kansas City company said the deal would expand its reach in Nebraska and Iowa.
June 3, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires American Contractors Supply, Reinforcing Concepts
The related companies serve non-residential and infrastructure end markets in the Southeast.
June 2, 2025