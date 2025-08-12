OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Pennsylvania Distributors

The company added Fleetwood Industrial Products and P-M Industrial.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 12, 2025
OTC Industrial Technologies, Marion, Iowa.
OTC Industrial Technologies, Marion, Iowa.
OTC Industrial Technologies

OTC Industrial Technologies announced Tuesday that it has acquired eastern Pennsylvania distributor partners Fleetwood Industrial Products and P-M Industrial.

Fleetwood, which operates three facilities in the state, distributes mechanical seals, couplings, gaskets, non-metallic bearings and packings. It also provides engineering and fabrication of lube oil skids and seal support systems, and it is both a Flowserve distributor and a certified Flowserve “Diamond Level” service center.

The company partnered with Easton, Pennsylvania-based P-M in 2018. P-M provides fluid sealing solutions, including mechanical seals, gaskets, packing, lubrication and rotating equipment maintenance, to the chemical, pharmaceutical, power, marine and municipal industries in New Jersey, New York City and Long Island.

OTC officials said that both companies are “recognized names in the rotating equipment space across the Northeast,” and called the deal a “major step” toward increasing its service and repair capabilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Fleetwood’s Diamond Level status is a direct reflection of their technical depth, quality standards, and ability to solve complex challenges for customers in oil and gas, chemical, power, manufacturing and more,” Brett Stanton, the president of OTC’s rotating equipment group, said in a statement. “This acquisition strengthens our strategic footprint in the Northeast and aligns perfectly with OTC’s goal of expanding our world-class service and repair network.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 8, 2025
Southwest Seal & Supply branch, Albuquerque, N.M.
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Southwest Seal & Supply
August 12, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
BradyPlus, Imperial Dade Announce Merger
August 11, 2025
iStock.com/Rolf Karlsson
White Cap Acquires South Texas Distributor
August 7, 2025
Related Stories
Southwest Seal & Supply branch, Albuquerque, N.M.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Southwest Seal & Supply
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPlus, Imperial Dade Announce Merger
iStock.com/Rolf Karlsson
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires South Texas Distributor
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 8, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPlus, Imperial Dade Announce Merger
The combined company would create a jan-san distributor with more than 300 locations.
August 11, 2025
iStock.com/Rolf Karlsson
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires South Texas Distributor
The deal will bolster the company’s product lineup and footprint in the Laredo area.
August 7, 2025
Distribution+center+exterior
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Discloses Four Acquisitions
The deals included distributors in Georgia and Illinois.
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1158266877 (1)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Subsidiary Acquires Iowa Distributor
Officials said the deal “reinforces Talley’s leadership in the wireless industry.”
August 4, 2025
iStock.com/Nelson Hernandez Chitiva
Mergers & Acquisitions
Midland Industries Acquires Fittings Distributor
Midland officials said the deal would bolster its lineup of brass components.
July 31, 2025
Baker Hughes headquarters in Houston, April 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chart Industries Calls off Flowserve Merger, Will Be Acquired by Baker Hughes
The oilfield services giant plans to pay nearly $14 billion for the process equipment maker.
July 30, 2025
I Stock 625963094
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires Bashlin Industries
Bashlin is a manufacturer of premium climbing and fall protection gear.
July 23, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 58 Gx Tj Ua8v
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Brazilian Distributors
Sonepar reached deals for three Rockwell Automation distributors in the country in recent weeks.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 2213909177
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sidney Lee Welding Supply Acquires Florida Companies
The additions expand the company outside its native Georgia.
July 22, 2025
Polska 400h
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings Closes VACCO Industries Deal
The final transaction was valued at $275 million in cash.
July 21, 2025
B&J Welding Supply branch, Amarillo, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&J Welding Supply Acquires West Texas Counterpart
The San Angelo distributor will become B&J’s seventh location.
July 16, 2025
I Stock 2165661957
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brooks Safety Solutions Acquires North Carolina Distributor
FireResQ specializes in fire hoses and related parts.
July 15, 2025
Dbo1cx0kbbcyta5yb6oz
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gloves Maker Mechanix Wear Acquires Counterpart Kinco
Kinco’s owner will continue to lead the brand and retain a stake in the business.
July 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 06 At 1 11 43 Pm 681a5169a36fe
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lubrication Engineers Acquires SWEPCO
The deal is LE’s third acquisition this year.
July 14, 2025