OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Pennsylvania Distributors

OTC Industrial Technologies announced Tuesday that it has acquired eastern Pennsylvania distributor partners Fleetwood Industrial Products and P-M Industrial.



Fleetwood, which operates three facilities in the state, distributes mechanical seals, couplings, gaskets, non-metallic bearings and packings. It also provides engineering and fabrication of lube oil skids and seal support systems, and it is both a Flowserve distributor and a certified Flowserve “Diamond Level” service center.



The company partnered with Easton, Pennsylvania-based P-M in 2018. P-M provides fluid sealing solutions, including mechanical seals, gaskets, packing, lubrication and rotating equipment maintenance, to the chemical, pharmaceutical, power, marine and municipal industries in New Jersey, New York City and Long Island.



OTC officials said that both companies are “recognized names in the rotating equipment space across the Northeast,” and called the deal a “major step” toward increasing its service and repair capabilities.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“Fleetwood’s Diamond Level status is a direct reflection of their technical depth, quality standards, and ability to solve complex challenges for customers in oil and gas, chemical, power, manufacturing and more,” Brett Stanton, the president of OTC’s rotating equipment group, said in a statement. “This acquisition strengthens our strategic footprint in the Northeast and aligns perfectly with OTC’s goal of expanding our world-class service and repair network.”