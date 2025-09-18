San Diego Fastener Distributor Acquired by Investment Firm

San Diego fastener distributor Mesa Fastener Inc. was acquired last month by investment firm Raymond Capital Management, according to a recent announcement from the company’s advisory firm.



Generational Group said in the statement that Mesa, founded in 1977 as a provider of tapping screws for mobile home awnings, today stocks more than 10,000 unique products and provides commercial threaded fasteners — including blind rivets, bolts, nuts, anchors, washers and other specialty items — to a range of industries across the Southwest.



Raymond Capital Management, meanwhile, builds “resilient, high-performing industrial brands” through acquisitions and expertise, the announcement said. The St. Louis firm includes distribution and inventory management, as well as custom manufacturing and analytics capabilities.



Terms of the deal, which closed Aug. 11, were not disclosed.



“Together, these two organizations bring complementary strengths and a clear path toward future growth,” Generational Group CEO Ryan Binkley said in the statement.