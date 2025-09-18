San Diego Fastener Distributor Acquired by Investment Firm

Mesa Fastener provides commercial threaded fasteners throughout the Southwest.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 18, 2025
I Stock 1075035582
iStock.com/FactoryTh

San Diego fastener distributor Mesa Fastener Inc. was acquired last month by investment firm Raymond Capital Management, according to a recent announcement from the company’s advisory firm.

Generational Group said in the statement that Mesa, founded in 1977 as a provider of tapping screws for mobile home awnings, today stocks more than 10,000 unique products and provides commercial threaded fasteners — including blind rivets, bolts, nuts, anchors, washers and other specialty items — to a range of industries across the Southwest.

Raymond Capital Management, meanwhile, builds “resilient, high-performing industrial brands” through acquisitions and expertise, the announcement said. The St. Louis firm includes distribution and inventory management, as well as custom manufacturing and analytics capabilities.

Terms of the deal, which closed Aug. 11, were not disclosed.

“Together, these two organizations bring complementary strengths and a clear path toward future growth,” Generational Group CEO Ryan Binkley said in the statement.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2025
Supply One
SupplyOne Acquires Calif. Packaging Distributor
September 17, 2025
Gme Supply Co Dfs 5f242092c2861
GME Supply Acquires Houston Workwear, PPE Supplier
September 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 05 120633
BSC Industries Acquires Pennsylvania Distributor
September 5, 2025
Related Stories
Supply One
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Calif. Packaging Distributor
Gme Supply Co Dfs 5f242092c2861
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Houston Workwear, PPE Supplier
Screenshot 2025 09 05 120633
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Pennsylvania Distributor
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2025
Gme Supply Co Dfs 5f242092c2861
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Houston Workwear, PPE Supplier
The distributor said the deal would expand its reach in the utility and oil and gas sectors.
September 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 05 120633
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Pennsylvania Distributor
BSC officials said the move would also bolster its operations in Ohio and West Virginia.
September 5, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Home
White Cap Acquires Texas, Florida Suppliers
RSS and Stuart Building Products provide rebar and concrete products in their respective states.
September 4, 2025
I Stock 2219337672
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Closes $5.5B GMS Acquisition
The deal would enhance SRS' position as a “multi-category building materials distributor.”
September 4, 2025
Siege Social
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dissan Group Acquires Fellow Canadian Jan-San Distributor
The newly added company serves industrial and commercial customers across Quebec.
September 3, 2025
Core & Main's North Detroit branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Canada Waterworks
The deal would add three locations in Ontario.
September 2, 2025
Ad Afasfd6725186e26ff96813af4e60640 ufxd Cu If Xg
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD to Merge with Plumbing, HVAC Buying Group
The combined group will feature more than 300 plumbing, heating, cooling and piping distributors.
September 2, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Lindberg Process Equipment
The company plans to combine Lindberg’s operations with its Twin Cities location.
September 2, 2025
I Stock 1305055373
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houston Waterworks Distributor Acquires Kansas Counterpart
Mid-America Valve provides valves, fittings and related supplies across the Midwest.
August 29, 2025
I Stock 1216295158
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schneider Electric Acquires Energy Software Developer
WattBuy will partner with Schneider’s fellow electrification and energy subsidiaries.
August 29, 2025
I Stock 1210929604
Mergers & Acquisitions
Continental to Sell Hose, Bearing Business to Private Equity Firm
The deal is part of a broader effort to focus on ContiTech's industrial operations.
August 28, 2025
ABC Supply branch, Marcy, N.Y.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Acquires Mississippi Company
The newly acquired supplier will become ABC’s fourth location in the state.
August 27, 2025
I Stock 1225758553
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aerospace Supplier Acquires Adhesive, Sealant Distributor
The deal is Bron Aerotech’s first since it was acquired by a private equity firm.
August 27, 2025
I Stock 1078584774
Mergers & Acquisitions
Airgas Parent to Acquire South Korean Gas Supplier
The $3.3 billion deal would reportedly be Air Liquide’s biggest acquisition since buying Airgas.
August 25, 2025