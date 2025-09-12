GME Supply Acquires Houston Workwear, PPE Supplier

The distributor said the deal would expand its reach in the utility and oil and gas sectors.

Sep 12, 2025
Safety and protective equipment distributor GME Supply announced Thursday that it has acquired Wayne Enterprises, a Houston provider of trade uniforms, personal protective equipment and custom workwear.

GME officials said that the deal would expand its reach into the utilities and oil and gas sectors, as well as bolster its offerings for tradespeople “across the United States.” GME plans to begin integrating Wayne’s sales, customer support, uniform program and custom embroidery program into its operations “immediately.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This partnership will allow us to better serve our customers with a more comprehensive suite of solutions and accelerate our growth in key markets,” GME CEO Caleb Messer said in a statement.

"Finding an organization that would be a true win-win-win for our employees, our clients and our vendor partners was critical for me," said Wayne CEO Denise Howard. "We are confident that this partnership will allow our employees to grow professionally, our clients to gain new competitive advantages, and create a powerhouse organization for our vendors to grow with.”

