BSC Industries Acquires Pennsylvania Distributor

Massachusetts bearings, power transmission, electrical and automation distributor BSC Industries announced Friday that it has acquired Pennsylvania distributor Gipson Bearing and Supply.



Gipson, located in suburban Pittsburgh, operates additional branches in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and Winstersville, Ohio. The company, owned by the third generation of the Gipson family, provides precision bearings, roller chain and sprockets, v-belts, seals, adhesives and related MRO components.



The deal will add Gipson’s operations to BSC’s seven locations across New England, and expand its footprint in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia “and beyond.”



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



BSC, founded more than a century ago, was acquired by private equity firm Benford Capital Partners in 2023.



“Gipson has built a strong reputation for service and expertise, and we’re proud to join forces as we expand BSC’s reach,” BSC CEO Peter Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “Craig, Eric and the team have built a strong, locally trusted company known for customer commitment.”



“Joining forces with BSC marks an exciting new chapter for our company,” added Gipson Bearing President Craig Gipson and Vice President Eric Gipson. “Like us, they share a customer-first philosophy and a commitment to building lasting relationships with customers and suppliers.”