Core & Main to Acquire Canada Waterworks

Core & Main Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Ontario water, wastewater and storm drainage product distributor Canada Waterworks.



The deal includes both Canada Waterworks Inc. and Canada Waterworks Ottawa Inc. The company operates three locations in the province, which Core & Main officials said would bolster its overall operations in Canada.



“Canada Waterworks represents the next step in building the Core & Main platform in Canada as we continue to expand our reach and pursue the excellent growth opportunities in Ontario and beyond,” Core & Main President Brad Cowles said in a statement. “The addition of Canada Waterworks is a wonderful complement to the existing footprint Core & Main has in the province.”



"Core & Main provides Canada Waterworks a strong level of support to allow us to continue to operate as a local, Canada-based business, enhancing what we can offer our customers,” added Canada Waterworks President and CFO Guenther Koehler. “We appreciate that Core & Main has a culture that matches our own, with a focus on entrepreneurial spirit, associate support and customer focus."