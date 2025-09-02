Core & Main to Acquire Canada Waterworks

The deal would add three locations in Ontario.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 2, 2025
Core & Main's North Detroit branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Core & Main's North Detroit branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Core and Main Inc.

Core & Main Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Ontario water, wastewater and storm drainage product distributor Canada Waterworks.

The deal includes both Canada Waterworks Inc. and Canada Waterworks Ottawa Inc. The company operates three locations in the province, which Core & Main officials said would bolster its overall operations in Canada.

“Canada Waterworks represents the next step in building the Core & Main platform in Canada as we continue to expand our reach and pursue the excellent growth opportunities in Ontario and beyond,” Core & Main President Brad Cowles said in a statement. “The addition of Canada Waterworks is a wonderful complement to the existing footprint Core & Main has in the province.”

"Core & Main provides Canada Waterworks a strong level of support to allow us to continue to operate as a local, Canada-based business, enhancing what we can offer our customers,” added Canada Waterworks President and CFO Guenther Koehler. “We appreciate that Core & Main has a culture that matches our own, with a focus on entrepreneurial spirit, associate support and customer focus."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 27, 2025
Ad Afasfd6725186e26ff96813af4e60640 ufxd Cu If Xg
AD to Merge with Plumbing, HVAC Buying Group
September 2, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf
Relevant Industrial Acquires Lindberg Process Equipment
September 2, 2025
I Stock 1305055373
Houston Waterworks Distributor Acquires Kansas Counterpart
August 29, 2025
Related Stories
Ad Afasfd6725186e26ff96813af4e60640 ufxd Cu If Xg
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD to Merge with Plumbing, HVAC Buying Group
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Lindberg Process Equipment
I Stock 1305055373
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houston Waterworks Distributor Acquires Kansas Counterpart
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 27, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Lindberg Process Equipment
The company plans to combine Lindberg’s operations with its Twin Cities location.
September 2, 2025
I Stock 1305055373
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houston Waterworks Distributor Acquires Kansas Counterpart
Mid-America Valve provides valves, fittings and related supplies across the Midwest.
August 29, 2025
I Stock 1216295158
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schneider Electric Acquires Energy Software Developer
WattBuy will partner with Schneider’s fellow electrification and energy subsidiaries.
August 29, 2025
I Stock 1210929604
Mergers & Acquisitions
Continental to Sell Hose, Bearing Business to Private Equity Firm
The deal is part of a broader effort to focus on ContiTech's industrial operations.
August 28, 2025
ABC Supply branch, Marcy, N.Y.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Acquires Mississippi Company
The newly acquired supplier will become ABC’s fourth location in the state.
August 27, 2025
I Stock 1225758553
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aerospace Supplier Acquires Adhesive, Sealant Distributor
The deal is Bron Aerotech’s first since it was acquired by a private equity firm.
August 27, 2025
I Stock 1078584774
Mergers & Acquisitions
Airgas Parent to Acquire South Korean Gas Supplier
The $3.3 billion deal would reportedly be Air Liquide’s biggest acquisition since buying Airgas.
August 25, 2025
I Stock 2153670640
Mergers & Acquisitions
Electrical Components International Sold in Nearly $2B Deal
The company is now owned by a London acquisitions firm.
August 22, 2025
I Stock 1783811682
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triangle Fastener Acquires California Supplier
DB Building Fasteners expands TFC’s footprint to 32 locations across the U.S.
August 21, 2025
Lowe's store in Philadelphia, Nov. 17, 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's to Buy Foundation Building Materials in $8.8B Deal
The home improvement retailer is intensifying its focus on professional builders.
August 20, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 43 23 Pm 642dcfca9b91f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brennan Industries Acquires Australian Hydraulics Supplier
The deal is Brennan’s second major international acquisition in less than a year.
August 19, 2025
Indianapolis skyline.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Haggard & Stocking to Acquire MRO Supply
The Indianapolis company is a provider of fasteners and MRO products.
August 18, 2025
iStock.com/sergei scherbak
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Texas Distributor
Roadrunner Roofing Supply is a provider of residential roofing and accessories.
August 18, 2025
I Stock 1445779769
Mergers & Acquisitions
‘The Time is Right’ for Major Industry Tie-up
A look at DNOW's proposed $1.5 billion bid to acquire MRC Global.
August 18, 2025