Aerospace Supplier Acquires Adhesive, Sealant Distributor

The deal is Bron Aerotech’s first since it was acquired by a private equity firm.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 27, 2025
I Stock 1225758553
iStock.com/nunkung88

Aerospace supplier Bron said Tuesday that it has acquired one of the industry’s leading adhesive and sealant distributors.

Bron officials said that NSL Aerospace has provided liquid adhesives and sealants to aerospace OEMs, military customers, airlines and MRO providers for more than three decades. CEO Mike Shand called the deal “a significant step forward in our aerospace growth strategy.”

NSL will retain its brand name and operate as a division of Bron Aerotech. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“NSL's proven track record and commitment to quality make them an ideal partner, and their strengths will immediately enhance the value we bring to our customers,” Shand said in the announcement.

The acquisition is the first by Bron since it was acquired by private equity firm Rotunda Capital Partners in 2023.

August 5, 2025