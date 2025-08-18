Haggard & Stocking to Acquire MRO Supply

Haggard & Stocking has reached an agreement to acquire fellow Indianapolis distributor MRO Supply LLC, company officials announced.



Haggard and Stocking Haggard & Stocking, a distributor of tooling, material handling, fasteners, MRO and safety products, said that it is already operating MRO Supply, which specializes in MRO products and fasteners — although the transaction had not officially closed. The deal — whose terms were not disclosed — was expected to wrap up “within the next few weeks.”





“MRO Supply has built a strong reputation by taking care of customers and delivering quality products,” Haggard & Stocking CEO Herb Haggard said in a statement. “We are excited to preserve what they do best while adding resources that will help customers even more.”



Haggard & Stocking operates additional Indiana locations in Fort Wayne and Evansville, along with sites in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Waco, Texas.