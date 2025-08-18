SRS Distribution Acquires Texas Distributor

Roadrunner Roofing Supply is a provider of residential roofing and accessories.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 18, 2025
iStock.com/sergei scherbak

SRS Distribution announced earlier this month that it has acquired Roadrunner Roofing Supply, a wholesale distributor of residential roofing and accessories in Arlington, Texas.

Roadrunner’s current management team, including owner Rick McLaughlin, will continue to lead the business and its staff of 21, the building materials distributor and Home Depot subsidiary said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“In just five years of business, Roadrunner has become a highly respected player in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, known for best-in-class customer service and exceptional product expertise,” SRS President and CEO Dan Tinker said in the announcement.

“We have long known that SRS would be a natural growth partner for our team,” added McLaughlin. “From the outset of our conversations, it was clear that SRS shared our people-first approach to business. As we begin this new chapter in our company’s history, our commitment to serving our customers, suppliers and employees remains steadfast.”

